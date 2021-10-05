fromKatja Thorwarth conclude

On Tuesday the Greens meet with the leaders of the Union. Statements from the parties are expected at 1.30 p.m.

After Bundestag election 2021* The parties are trying to form a new government.

Exploratory talks take place between SPD*, Greens*, FDP* and Union instead.

On Tuesday are CDU* /CSU* and Greens met for talks.

+++ 1:10 p.m .: CDU boss Armin Laschet is in the favor of the voters parallel to the exploratory talks: inside, further crashed. In an Insa survey, it slipped to 17th place on a popularity scale for top German politicians. Among the Union voters, Laschet fell from 3rd place to 7th place. SPD candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz* overtook CSU boss Markus Söder in the politician ranking and landed in 2. FDP boss Christian Lindner rose from 7th to 4th place. First place is still the outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel* (CDU).

Exploration in Berlin between the Union and the Greens in Berlin

+++ 11.30 a.m .: The tops of Union and Greens* have come together to discuss a possible joint government alliance. The CDU chairman Armin Laschet, CSU boss Markus Söder and the Greens chairmen Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck did not comment on the content of the meeting on Tuesday in Berlin. It had been agreed not to disclose. When asked about his mood, Laschet simply said: “It’s raining.” After the deliberations, there should be statements around 1.30 pm.

+++ 9.20 a.m .: The leaders of the CDU and CSU met for preliminary consultations before the exploratory talks with the Greens, which were scheduled for 11 a.m. CDU boss Armin Laschet, the CSU chairman Markus Söder* and other members of the exploration teams of both parties did not comment on the content of the deliberations on Tuesday when they arrived at the place of the explorations, the Euref campus in Berlin – it had been agreed not to disclose.

Last chance for Jamaica? Union offers Greens a “future coalition”

Berlin – More than a week after the federal election in 2021, the first series of exploratory talks will end this Tuesday (October 5th, 2021). The Union and the Greens are discussing possible similarities for a new government. The Greens are striving for a traffic light coalition with the SPD and FDP, but are not ruling out an alliance with the Union and the FDP.

The so-called Jamaica coalition is seen as the only chance for Union Chancellor candidate and CDU leader Armin Laschet * to save the Union in the Chancellery after the historic election disaster of September 26th. The liberals are said not to have committed themselves either, but politically they are more inclined towards the Union.

Exploratory talks: Laschet wants to offer the Greens a “future coalition”

The Union has invited the Greens to the consultations on the Euref campus in Berlin. Against the background of Laschet’s announcement that he was offering the Greens and FDP a “future coalition”, the choice of the conference venue should also be a signal to the two possible government partners. The campus advertises itself as a “future location” where 5,000 people research and work on the topics of energy, mobility and sustainability.

Points of contention between the Union and the Greens:

Energy and climate policy: The Greens want solar systems on roofs to be mandatory. From 2030 onwards, only emission-free cars are to be registered – that would be the end of the classic internal combustion engine, which is powered by fossil fuels such as gasoline and diesel. The Union rejects bans, relies on incentives. For example, she wants a subsidy program with interest-free loans for owners for more solar roofs. It is also controversial between the Union and the Greens whether the CO2 price in the transport and heating sectors should rise faster – as the Greens want. “The Greens and the Union are light years apart when it comes to climate protection and I have no idea that this could be bridged,” Greenpeace Managing Director Martin Kaiser told the press.

Finance and Tax Policy: There are many differences here in particular. The Greens want to burden high incomes and assets more heavily, which the Union rejects. The CDU and CSU, on the other hand, want to gradually abolish the solidarity surcharge for everyone. The Greens want a reform of the debt brake anchored in the Basic Law so that the state can invest more, for example in the climate-friendly restructuring of the economy. There are many in the Union who oppose “loosening” the debt brake.

The Union and the Greens agree: the expansion of green electricity must be accelerated

In principle, the Union and the Greens agree that the expansion of green electricity from wind and sun must be accelerated in order to reduce emissions that are harmful to the climate. Planning processes should go faster. But there are many pitfalls along the way, including the conflict between Climate and species protection*. There is general agreement on reducing the electricity price.

Coal exit: So far, it is planned until 2038 at the latest. The Greens want an exit by 2030. In the CDU, a possible move forward is met with opposition, especially from the Prime Ministers in the East. CSU boss Markus Söder* In contrast, has repeatedly called for the coal phase-out to be brought forward significantly: to 2030.

Traffic: Both the Union and the Greens want to expand rail and local public transport so that more people switch from their cars. The Greens want to be on the highways general speed limit*. This is one of the sticking points, even if the Greens parliamentary leader Anton Hofreiter recently signaled willingness to talk. The CSU in particular is strictly against it, and there are also major reservations in the CDU.

Foreign and Security Policy: The Greens are just as skeptical about NATO’s goal of spending two percent of its gross domestic product on defense as they are about further stationing the US atomic bombs in Germany. Instead, they support the United Nations Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty, which the Union believes is the wrong path to nuclear disarmament. The Greens have not yet taken a position on the question of whether the Bundeswehr should be equipped with combat drones. The Union wants to set this down in a coalition agreement.

Migration and internal security: Almost traditionally, there are major differences in these areas. For example, the Union is skeptical about the definition of a certain number of migrants who could be accepted by Germany.

Exploratory talks – black and green: who can with whom?

The Greens have been attacking the Union and specifically against since election day Armin Laschet* held back so as not to spoil the atmosphere of the conversation. Only occasionally were doubts publicly expressed about the ability of the CDU and CSU to govern in view of the internal quarrels – for example by parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt, who is a member of the exploration team: “I don’t see at the moment that the Union could be considered fit for exploration, let alone for it capable of governing, ”she told the press a few days ago.

In the CDU it is said that Laschet has to be the Greens boss Robert Habeck* a good rapport. Laschet also wanted to speak to Baerbock after the election – but nothing is known about the results. According to reports, Söder and Habeck can get along well, the CSU boss should also appreciate Baerbock very much. For criticism and gossip in the CSU election campaign, however, the Bundestag parliamentary group leader Toni Hofreiter, also from Bavaria, was often used.

Exploratory talks between the Union and the Greens: Habeck has experience with Jamaica

There are also several Exploratory Team Members* the Union who have government experience with the Greens. For example, the Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel knows Günther Habeck well: In the Jamaica coalition led by Günther since 2017, Habeck was Minister for the Energy Transition, Environment, Agriculture and Digitization until he became head of the Greens in 2018. Photos from summer 2020 show Günther and Habeck in a good mood on a hike together through Schleswig-Holstein. (ktho / dpa) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.