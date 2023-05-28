Before the Hot Sale begins, Long live Aerobus is already throwing the house out the window with the Hot Weekend with flights for only $10 pesos, but hurry because Today is the last day to take advantage of this promotion.

The low-cost airline joins the offers for the Hot Sale and offers very cheap domestic flights, if you want to take advantage of this opportunity, here we tell you which destinations participate to travel.

The first thing you should know is that this promotion is only applies to the Zero Rate, that is, you are allowed to travel with only one personal item that fits snugly under the Seat in front of you.

In the event that you want to transport more luggage, it will have an extra cost depending on the type of suitcase, whether it is hand-held or to document.

The promotion only applies to simple flight and the rate of $10 pesos does not include taxes or the charge of the Airport Use Fee (TUA) which depends on the airport and not the airline.

It should be remembered that this offer ends this May 28 at 11:59 p.m., but it allows you to travel from September 2023 to March 2024.

As a plus, in addition to the fact that the flights cost only $10 pesos, it gives you the opportunity to pay with Doters Points and can be paid with any payment method accepted by Viva Aerobús.

Besides that it applies to Months without Interest on the HSBC Viva Cardwith amounts from $1,000 pesos to three months and from $5,000 to 18 monthly payments.

Which flights apply to $10 pesos with Viva Aerobus

Leaving from the airports of: