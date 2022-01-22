“Of course it is very sour for us as candidates. You have invested time and energy in it, but that is nothing compared to what has happened,” says Jeffrey Schenk, who appeared in the first episode of the for now last series of The Voice and ended up in Team Waylon.
Britt van Coezand also understands the situation. “You think: oh my god, I don’t want to be in between,” says the singer.
Schenk considers the chance that the program will return is small. “You’re a bit insecure. But as the days go by, you find that the chance that this season can still be finished is getting smaller and smaller,” he says. Nevertheless, the singer hopes so. “It’s on TV in 180 countries for a reason. It is a very nice springboard for if you sing and want to get into the profession. That must continue to exist, but something has to change first,” he says.
The Voice of Holland was immediately taken off the tube last weekend after the online program Angry dozens of cases of sexually transgressive behavior by some of the program’s prominent figures. RTL program director, Peter van der Vorst, was unable to say anything about the future of the program on Friday.
