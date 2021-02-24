The goring of the Cadiz it hurt as much or more than that of PSG in Can Barça. These days the gent blaugrana he can forgive the team for its lack of hierarchy in Europe. Y up to a certain disability of the players. Because their best years are over or simply because they don’t give more of themselves. But where it does not pass already the partner is for laziness; and that’s what they swallowed against Cádiz, until they tied Alex Fernandez. So the players have put alone on the target, much more than his coach, Ronald Koeman. To the Camp Nou Elche arrives of Escribá, which we will talk about later, to recover the postponed meeting of the first day (follow the game live on AS.com). Today’s line-up will make Koeman’s patience with his team very clear. There are players, on which it is not necessary to return, that need a immediate step by the bench. But Koeman has a problem if he wants to impose an exemplary punishment with the eleven. The performance of the players who came off the bench against Cádiz (Pjanic, Trincão, Riqui Puig, Braithwaite) it was depressing. While waiting for Araújo, Ansu and even the sentenced Coutinho, he will have to control himself with the taking of drastic measures.

So the Dutch, that he saw so many press conferences from Cruyff in his six years at Barça, decided to change tactics and put the focus yesterday at Sacred cows. Must get wet and pull the car. Give energy to young people, stop pulling the shirt at once as they have been doing a good time. And the summoned everyone: Piqué, Sergi Roberto, Alba, Busquets, Messi. The so-called locker room leaders who have won it all are the ones who must lift the team or, at least, not intoxicating it so that it falls off at the first push.

And now yes Elche, the only team that has two games less in the league; and in which Almirón ran out of strength. You had to call a wise man who knew the house and that is Scribe, that he won and got Eibar into trouble. His first decisions are well reflected in this newspaper by our analyst Javier Sillés. Guti (21) and Marcone (20) reached the higher pressure figures it’s from the season. It is a team that wants to bite. And who has his weapons. Lucas Boyé, Josan, Rigoni … His example is Cádiz. And furthermore, this time the Barça has pressure. And not the one with the points. As well that of its people, which is up to the cap even though nobody hears it at the Camp Nou.