He has spent the past decade evading a US arrest warrant, where he is wanted for leaking classified documents. After spending nearly seven years as a refugee in‘embassy of‘Ecuador in London, Julian Assange has been detained in the British maximum security prison of Belmarsh since 2019 awaiting extradition to the United States, where he faces up to 175 years in prison. But the hope is there‘last to die and could come from the European Parliament, London permitting.

The journalist was in fact among the three finalists of the Sakharov 2022 prize for freedom of thought, awarded every year by‘Eurocamera since 1988. In the end, l‘honor was bestowed on “courageous Ukrainian people ”who continue to resist the‘Russian invasion. But all is not lost because the real battle is about the liberation of the founder of WikiLeaks and the protection of the freedom of the press. As usual, in fact, the European Parliament should invite all finalists to attend the awards ceremony scheduled in Strasbourg on 14 December. The British authorities will then have to decide whether or not to deny this right to Assange, putting themselves on the same level as Putin’s Russia.

The proposal from the M5S

L‘idea comes from‘MEP of the 5 Star Movement, Sabrina Pignedoli, promoter of Julian Assange’s candidacy for the Sakharov 2022 prize, which in recent months has been joined by a‘another forty MEPs from almost all groups (excluding Renew Europe). «I knew that, having seen the‘particular year, a victory would have been difficult but what I most wanted was to bring the case to all‘within the European institutions ”, remembers Pignedoli a TPI. “Beyond the invitations to his wife Stella Morris and his father John Shipton, the result of the initiatives of individual parliamentarians, c‘a commitment from Parliament was needed and although the Sakharov Prize does not represent a common position, in fact Assange was voted among the finalists and this shows an interest on the part of the‘institution to chance: it was the first step to take “.

But the‘goal remains much more ambitious. “Now the European Parliament should respect the custom of inviting all finalists to the award ceremony,” adds the‘MEP. «I know it will be very difficult but we will fight until‘last so that Assange can participate in person ». And it is not just a political issue, being present in Strasbourg could in fact help the journalist on a human level as well. “He is a man who has been detained for three and a half years in a maximum security prison, in a tiny cell, where he only sees his children from time to time”, emphasizes the parliamentarian. “Having the opportunity to go out and participate in an event that testifies to people’s closeness to his cause would also help him on a psychological level”.

But how should everything happen operationally? Usually, the European Parliament sends the person or his collaborators an invitation to attend the awards ceremony and then it is up to the‘interested / to answer if and how it intends to participate, indicating who may possibly represent it in case of impossibility to take part.

The case of Assange, however, is particular, as also recognized by the meeting of the group leaders of the‘Eurocamera. It is not yet clear if and who – dal‘Roberta Metsola’s Bureau or the Conference of Presidents (which also includes leaders of all political groups) – can deliver a formal request to the British authorities. “If necessary, we will also contact Metsola directly,” reiterates Pignedoli. “We will do everything to ensure that Assange can leave and arrive in Strasbourg as a free man.”

Not very encouraging precedents

The chances of success of such a request, explain a TPI sources inside the European Parliament, however, are rather scarce, not so much due to a lack of willpower in Brussels but because the governments questioned usually turn a deaf ear. History tells it. Suffice it to recall the first winners of the award established in 1988: the Soviet dissident Anatoly Marchenko, who was awarded posthumously, and Nelson Mandela, who only withdrew it in 1990 after his release from Victor Verster prison in South Africa.‘apartheid. The same happened to the Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi, awarded in 1990, but who only in 2013 was able to withdraw the‘honor (later suspended in 2020 for his role in the atrocities against the Rohingya people).

The Chinese dissident Hu Jia, who was awarded the prize in 2008 when he was still in prison, never received the prestigious award. Although he was released from prison in 2011, he has still lived under close surveillance ever since. At the awards ceremony, at which l‘Opponent could not participate, his wife and human rights activist, Zeng Jinyan, attended with a video taped.

But the most recent case dates back to 2021, when the Sakharov Prize was awarded to the Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, detained in a maximum security prison and survivor of an attack in‘August 2020. Last December it was his daughter Daria who received the award in her father’s name because the Russian authorities denied the historic opponent the opportunity to attend the ceremony.

At that time an empty seat was specially reserved for all‘Eurocamera in protest against‘Moscow’s repressive attitude. A scene that could be repeated on 14 December with the founder of Wikileaks represented by a collaborator or a family member, probably his wife Stella Morris. “A‘another empty chair would be a bad sign for our democracy ”, concludes Pignedoli, launching an appeal to“ make a difference with other countries ”. “I strongly believe that we are different from certain regimes but we have to prove it with facts”. Certainly not behaving like Putin.

