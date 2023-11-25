Attention, fans of Turkish productions! ‘Last call for Istanbul’ has just landed on Netflix and it seems that it will soon occupy the top places in the streaming giant’s ranking. This film has already captivated thousands of users and one of the main reasons is the participation of Beren Saat and Kivanç Tatlitug in the leading roles. As we remember, 15 years ago the actors were also co-stars in the remembered Turkish novel ‘Forbidden Love’.

On this occasion, Saat and Tatlitug join forces again to make a feature film full of passion, desire, adventure, romance and many more sensations. Furthermore, they promise to captivate the viewer and involve them in a world in which anything can happen between 2 people who are attracted to each other, but have a big problem that separates them. What is the film about and how can you watch it online? Here we tell you.

What is ‘Last Call for Istanbul’, a Turkish film with Beren Saat, about?

In the film ‘Last call for Istanbul’also called ‘The last call for Istanbul’, Mehmet (Kivanç Tatlitug) and Serin (Beren Saat) meet at the New York airport. Here, the young woman realizes that her suitcase was sent to China by mistake.. Following her singular fact, she proposes to her partner that they stay together until she can retrieve her luggage to make her stay more fun and, although she doubts it at first, he accepts. From that moment on, they live a series of adventures; However, there is a big problem: they are both married.

Beren Saat and Kivanç Tatlitug return to act together after 15 years in ‘Last Call for Istanbul’. Photo: Netflix See also “Stranger things 4”, volume 2: all the deaths of the season finale

How to watch ‘Last Call for Istanbul’ on Netflix?

If you want to enjoy the unique history of ‘Last call for Istanbul’with Beren Saat and Kivanç Tatlitug, you must have an account on Netflix or create one for yourself. First you must download the streaming app on your cell phone, then enter your email and password to finally search for the title of the Turkish film.