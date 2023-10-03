Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 02/10/2023 – 21:24

More than 100 thousand people left the enclave towards Armenia. The Azerbaijani government says it controls the territory, although reports of attacks from both sides along the border highlight instability in the region. The last bus carrying members of the Armenian ethnic minority in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh enclave left the region on Monday Monday (02/10).

More than 100,000 people – more than 80% of residents – left the enclave just a few days after the Azerbaijani government began a military operation to reconquer the territory, ending an almost three-decade conflict.

The bus arrived in Armenia carrying 15 people with serious illnesses and mobility problems, the region’s human rights representative said. He was trying to get information about other residents who wanted to leave the enclave but were unable to do so.

In a military campaign beginning on September 19, the Azerbaijani Army pursued Armenian forces, which were poorly equipped and outnumbered, forcing their surrender. The separatist government has agreed to self-dissolution by the end of the year, but Azerbaijani authorities already control the region.

The exodus came after a nine-month blockade of the enclave, which left many people suffering from malnutrition and a lack of medicine. Armenia says the region’s isolation has resulted in food and fuel shortages, while the Azerbaijani government has accused the government in Yerevan of using supply channels to send weapons to separatists.

A spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry said on Monday that its police already control the entire area. “Work is being carried out to enforce law and order throughout the Karabakh region,” he said. Assuring that security forces will “protect the rights and ensure the security of the Armenian population in accordance with Azerbaijani laws.”

Fear of reprisals

Despite promises from the government in Baku that the rights of Armenians would be respected, the majority of the population rushed to leave the enclave, fearing reprisals or the loss of freedom to use their own language and practice their religion and customs. The fact that Armenians are Orthodox Christians and Azerbaijanis are Muslims adds a religious dimension to issues surrounding the territory.

The Armenian government reported this Monday that 100,514 people arrived in the country from the enclave, with an estimated population of 120,000 people.

Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said some people died during the exhausting and long journey along a single mountain road, which can last up to 40 hours.

On Sunday, Azerbaijani prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for the enclave’s former leader, Arayik Harutyunyan, who stepped down in early September. On Wednesday, police arrested one of its prime ministers as he tried to cross the border into Armenia.

“We have put an end to the conflict,” said President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in a speech this Monday. “We protect our dignity, restore justice and international law. Our agenda is peace in the Caucasus, peace in the region, cooperation, sharing benefits, and today we demonstrate that.”

For Aliyev, the reconquest of the enclave is a triumphant restoration of sovereignty over an area internationally recognized as part of his territory, but whose ethnic Armenian majority gained de facto independence in a war in the 1990s. For Armenians, it is a defeat and a national tragedy.

Azerbaijan has been denying Armenians’ accusations that it is carrying out ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, stating that it did not force the inhabitants to leave the territory and that it will peacefully reintegrate the region.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been disputed for decades between the two former Soviet republics. In the 1990s, the territory managed to separate itself from Azerbaijani rule after a civil war in which it received aid from Armenia.

In 2020, Azerbaijan, which at the time had strengthened its power through income from oil and natural gas exploration, managed to recapture a large part of the enclave, until both sides accepted a ceasefire negotiated by Russia. In recent years, however, this truce has proven quite vulnerable.

Situation still unstable

Russia, which has maintained a peacekeeping mission in Azerbaijan since 2020, said on Monday that its forces, along with Azerbaijani troops, were hit by snipers during a patrol in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to Moscow, the incident left no victims.

The Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia exchange accusations of shooting attacks in the border region.

This Monday, Armenia reported that one of its soldiers was killed along the border between the two countries and two others were injured. According to the Armenian Defense, a vehicle carrying food for soldiers was attacked along with an ambulance.

The episodes demonstrate the instability in the region, even after Baku assured that it controls the situation in the enclave.