A.On May 25, 1980 Werder Bremen was relegated for the last time, now it’s that time again: A creepy series of failures since March initially plunged Werder into the basement, followed on Saturday by the 2: 4 against Borussia Mönchengladbach as the tenth game in a row without a win – including Thomas Schaaf In his one-week mission, he couldn’t prevent Werder from going to the second division.

Werder goes down, is financially badly hit, has no coach, will have to replace half the team – an extremely uncertain scenario on the Weser. Broken in because the club management around sports director Frank Baumann held on to coach Florian Kohfeldt for far too long. It started badly, and after the break things went badly.

It took Lars Stindl two minutes and 45 seconds to make it 1-0 for Gladbach, seven minutes passed in the second half before Marcus Thuram scored the 2-0 from eight meters. At Werder, everything that has not worked since the last win, the 2-0 win at Arminia Bielefeld on March 10th, added up.

Selke does not take advantage of the great opportunity

Bad build-up of the game, sloppiness when passing, drowsiness in defense and, as a summit, a creepy exploitation of opportunities – how Davie Selke did not get the ball into the Gladbach goal in the 19th minute was an achievement. Yann Sommer was on the ground, but Selke shot him after a pass from Sargent from five meters.

This possibility might have made a difference if it had been successfully completed, but alibi football followed, but nothing that looked like football as a team sport – these actions only spoke of the uncertainty of a team that had a new manager much too late with a change of coach.

Ramy Bensebaini scored 3-0 in the 58th minute, Florian Neuhaus made it 4-0 in the 60th minute, Milot Rashica and Niclas Füllkrug’s goals came too late. From now on at the latest, all eyes were on Cologne, Werder could only offer little to the 100 spectators in the Weserstadion. They were employees of the office. At some point they just looked at the result in Cologne and kept their fingers crossed for Schalke. “We can do it!” – this Bremen motto did not apply.

Cologne scored the 1-0 late after all and overtook Werder with their victory over Schalke. The FC will play against the third in the second division in the relegation next Wednesday and next Saturday to stay in the Bundesliga. Bielefeld, which was also at risk, won 2-0 in Stuttgart and saved itself.