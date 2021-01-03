A health care provider gives the covid-19 vaccine to a resident of a public nursing home. JL Cereijido / EFE

When a war comes to an end and the enemy army has been defeated and disarmed, there is always a naive and short-headed soldier who puts down his rifle, throws his cap into the air and leaps out of the trench bare-chested to celebrate. “Comrades, the war is over!” He yells with open arms. At that moment, the last stray bullet kills him. Thanks to the vaccine, that feeling of victory against the pandemic may also cause a considerable number of casualties still among happy and confident people. In this case, it is convenient to remember that scene repeated so many times in the movies …