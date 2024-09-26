Great Britain was once the pioneer of coal. More than 140 years ago, the world’s first coal-fired power plant began generating electricity in London. For over two centuries, the fossil fuel was the main energy source in the United Kingdom, and its industry was built on it. Now the country is on the verge of phasing out coal-fired power generation. On September 30, the last coal-fired power plant in the village of Ratcliffe-on-Soar, half an hour from Birmingham, operated by the German Uniper Group, will close. The mighty boilers of the two-gigawatt power plant will now glow for the last time at more than 1000 degrees. Then an era will come to an end.