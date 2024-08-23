Italian rescuers recovered the last of seven bodies of people who died after a luxury yacht sank in Sicily, Italy, on Monday. The body was that of Hanna Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of British technology magnate Mike Lynch, who also died in the sinking. The boat’s occupants also included Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer.
#body #missing #yacht #capsizes #Italy #recovered
Russia | Prison knife attack in Russia, ISIS supporters took hostages – several died
Russia|Russian media Baza reported later on Friday that all hostages have been released.In a Russian prison there was a knife...
Leave a Reply