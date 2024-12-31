Dani Olmo was able to eat the grapes as a Barça player for all intents and purposes and was able to toast his registration until the end of the course. Laporta’s Barcelona once again pushed the limit to the limit. The limit of the legal term and the limit of making a horrible fool of the club’s credibility. But once again, President Laporta got his way against the clock. The VIP seats at the future Camp Nou accommodated Olmo and Pau Víctor. The two summer signings, then registered due to Christensen’s long-term injury, will play the rest of the Blaugrana season. After a marathon day, LaLiga gave a federative license to the two footballers based on the 100 million that Barça will earn from the sale of the new VIP seats for the next 20 years.

