Green light for off-road specialists, ready to warm up the engines once again to face the dirt tests in Cingoli, a town in the province of Macerata.

The Marche region will in fact host the first edition of the Baja delle Marche, the last act of the Italian Cross Country and SSV Championship, as well as the 23rd Suzuki Challenge Cup. It will be held on 12 and 13 November next, alongside the cars entered in the Italian Rally Terrain Championship. , also in the closing bars in the penultimate act of the season.

The twenty-third edition of the single-make trophy organized by Suzuki Italia has now reached the final round that will decide the winner, at the wheel of one of the Japanese company’s cars. A total of 73 crews will compete, among the main protagonists of the rally and off-road vehicles who will face the special stages in the rally version “Dei Laghi”, “Cupramontana” and “Colognola”, to be covered for a total of three times only on the day of Sunday.

After the victory obtained in the tricolor classification reserved for manufacturers, Suzuki is preparing to decree the winner of the single-make, currently contested between Andrea Luchini (100 pt), Alfio Bordonaro (113 pt) and Mauro Cantarello (119 pt), the latter ready to consolidate the leadership in the Marche race. The driver on Group T1 New Gran Vitara and sailed by Federico Lezi earned a minimum margin thanks to the victory signed at the Baja Greece Off Road last May.

On the other hand, the epilogue of Baja Vermentino and Terre di Gallura was different, where he positioned himself at the foot of the podium, behind Alfio Bordonaro’s Grand Vitara of Group T1, at the series Vitara in the hands of Andrea Luchini, then at the another Prototype with Emilio Ferroni at the wheel, who instead signed his first victory of 2022 with Daniele Fiorini at the notes.

At the Baja delle Marche, Alfio Bordonaro will try to overtake in extremis on Suzuki Gran Vitara, with Roberto Briani in the right seat, ready to record his third success of the season after winning the Baja Adriatico in mid-May and the Italian Baja in Pordenone. in the month of July. With a victory, in addition to redeeming the misfortunes that limited him in Sardinia, the Catania player would secure the title.

Third in the Challenge the Grand Vitara of Group T2 of Andrea Luchini and Piero Bosco, winners of the opening round at the Italian Baja di Primavera – Artugna Race. The Lucca, 19 points from the top, won the podium in three out of four participations. It will be right here in the Marche that he will try to sign another useful result to get closer to his opponents.

Fourth place in the ranking for Lorenzo Codecà paired with Mauro Toffoli on the rookie Jimny, who was able to stand out in every round of the championship despite a car still completely standard and being adapted on the dirt roads of the Baja. Then fifth the crew on Vitara Proto V6 of Ferroni-Fiorini with a total of 53 points, at the starting line in Cingoli to try the double after the exploit in Sardinia. As well as the duo formed by Giovanni and Francesco Farina on the stainless Suzuki Vitara of the TH Group, currently in sixth place in the Trophy classification.

At the start among the TH also Samuele Lelli on Grand Vitara with Gilberto Menetti, Gianluca Morra navigated by Gianluca Sbaraglia, always at the wheel of the Vitara and Giuseppe Milvio Grisi, who is preparing to tackle the Marche dirt roads on the always fascinating Suzuki Samurai, with Umberto Parravicini on the right seat.

Program

There will be two days of action in the Macerata area. Saturday preparations with only the shakedown scheduled, the tests with cars in race set-up, scheduled from 12.30 on the extension of the “Colognola” section which will then be tackled in practice.

Sunday the real challenge developed in three laps over three timed sections “Dei Laghi” (8.52 km – PS1 7:12 am, PS4 10:37, PS7 14:02), “Cupramontana” (6.04 km – PS2 hours 7:54, PS5 11:19, PS8 14:44), and in closing the short “Colognola” (4.40 km – PS3 8:16 hours, PS6 11:41, PS9 15:06).

After each triptych of tests there will be a passage in assistance, in the area of ​​the Sports Facilities in Cingoli, the central location of the event which will also host the Headquarters and the final arrival ceremony from 16:00 in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II.

Suzuki Challenge top 3 ranking after round 6

1. Cantarello-Lezi 119pt; 2. Bordonaro-Briani 113pt; 3. Luchini-Bosco 100pt; 4. Codecà-Toffoli 79pt; 5. Ferroni-Fiorini 53pt; 6. Flour-Flour 31pt; 7. Ananasso-Ibba 30pt; 8. Morra-Abbondi 25pt; 9. Lelli-Menetti 18pt; 9. Petrucci-Fabiano 12pt; 13. Allegranzi-Castellani 8pt