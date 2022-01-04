In memory of Ferenc Puskás, the Best Goal of the Year Award is awarded at the end of the season. Next, we review the last five goals that Puskas took:
Such a free kick, with a jump rope rarely seen, should have been the winner despite the value of the League. Will such a goal be repeated?
Team: Pulau Pinang
Rival: Pahang
Result: 4-1
Competence: Malaysian Super League
Who would have expected a 1.93 meter high heel from the Frenchman? Even so, he did it and took Puskas 2017.
Team: Arsenal
Rival: Crystal Palace
Result: 2-0
Competence: Premier League
Discussed worldwide because of this type of goals Lionel Messi turned into Barcelona everywhere, but -like it or not- Moha thus let Puskas rest in his showcase. Hook to the middle and save.
Team: Liverpool
Rival: Everton
Result: 2-0
Competence: Premier League
In a minor league like that of Hungary, Zsori was encouraged to break all the scripts by capturing a front center with a pirouette never seen before. The most beautiful thing was the context: it ended in a close victory.
Team: Debreceni VSC
Rival: Ferencváros TC
Result: 2-1
Competence: Hungarian First Division
The Puskas, in this case, rewarded a long career of the South Korean from one goal to the other with a categorical definition included.
Team: Tottenham
Rival: Burnley FC
Result: 5-0
Competence: Premier League
