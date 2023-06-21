Today the grand final of Colombian soccer begins to be defined. Atlético Nacional will receive Millionaires at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.
More Colombian soccer news:
Each of the two teams got the leadership of their respective groups, so now they will face each other in the final to be played in two games.
Millonarios won their match against Independiente de Medellín 2-1, with goals from Andrés Linás and Daniel Cataño, thus taking over Group B with 13 units.
For its part, in a game full of emotions, goals and not suitable for the faint of heart, Atlético Nacional beat Deportivo Pasto at the last minute by a score of 3-2, with goals from Tomás Gutiérrez, Jefferson Duque and Junior Barrera, reaching 12 points. in Group A.
Next, we will review the last 10 clashes that these teams have had. Who will take the title?
For day 9 of the Clausura, at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium (Medellín and with 35,971 spectators in the stands, it was a 1-1 equality.
For matchday 17 of the Apertura of that year, a 3-0 win by Millonarios over Atlético Nacional, at El Campín Stadium (Bogotá) and with arbitration by Ospina.
With goals from Baldomero Perlaza and Vladimir Hernández, Atlético Nacional beat Millonarios 2-1 (ahead of Arango) and was the new leader of the Colombian League. It was on 03.21.2021, without spectators.
The only friendly on the list, although truly in this game there are no friendlies. It was at the Camping World Stadium (Orlando) and Atlético Nacional won 3-2.
Jader Valencia’s double for the visiting triumph of Millionaires, on 11.21.2021, for matchday 20 of the Clausura.
At the El Campín Stadium (Bogotá) Atlético Nacional was triumphant 2-0, with goals from Guzmán and Palacios, on date 3 of the Apertura.
On matchday 2 of that year’s home run, they gave us a real match at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium (Medellín), with a very emotional tie, 2-2.
On June 11, 2022, at the El Campín Stadium (Bogotá), they played a boring 0-0 game: two of the last 10 games that these teams had had so far ended with the score in silence. Day 5 of the home run.
On July 16, 2022, at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium (Medellín), it was the visiting Millonarios who won 2-1, with goals from Ruiz Rivera and Ruiz.
For matchday 8 of the Apertura in the Colombian Primera A, they tied without goals at the Atanasio Girardot. It was March 11, 2023 in the last precedent.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#meetings #Millonarios #Atlético #Nacional #Colombia
Leave a Reply