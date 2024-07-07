Spain and France will be the stars of one of the highlights of Euro 2024. Two neighbouring countries and tournament favourites will play for a place in the final in a semi-final match.
Spain has been the talk of the town for its great play, its young players and, above all, for eliminating the host Germany in the previous quarter-finals. However, France is coming off the back of the last two World Cup finals, and in this tournament it beat Portugal, so the team’s record is not easy and Deschamps’ team should never be underestimated.
Below we will show you the last 10 clashes between these two teams:
In a thrilling match, France won with goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé, securing the Nations League title. Spain played well but failed to capitalise on their chances.
In this friendly match held in Paris, Spain beat France with goals from David Silva and Gerard Deulofeu. The VAR played an important role, disallowing a French goal and validating the second Spanish goal.
Spain won thanks to a goal from David Silva in a very even match. The Spanish defence was solid and managed to keep a clean sheet.
A goal from Pedro Rodriguez gave Spain a crucial victory at the Stade de France, securing their path to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
In a tight match at the Vicente Calderón, Spain and France drew with goals from Sergio Ramos and Olivier Giroud, respectively. France equalised in the final minutes of the match.
Spain advanced to the semi-finals of the European Championship thanks to two goals from Xabi Alonso, in his 100th game with the national team. France were unable to overcome the Spanish defence and were eliminated.
In a friendly match, the two teams tied 1-1. David Villa scored for Spain and Florent Malouda equalised for France.
Spain beat France in a friendly in Paris with goals from David Villa and Sergio Ramos. Spain demonstrated its superiority and continued its winning streak ahead of the 2010 World Cup.
In a friendly match, Spain won with goals from David Villa and Joan Capdevila. Franck Ribéry scored for France, but it was not enough to avoid defeat.
France knocked Spain out of the World Cup in Germany with a 3-1 win. David Villa put Spain ahead with a penalty, but Franck Ribéry, Patrick Vieira and Zinedine Zidane turned things around for France.
