In the 2003 edition held in the United States and Mexico, the monarch was the Tricolor team.
The grand final was played on July 27, 2003 on the Azteca Stadium field. The rival to beat was the always complicated selection of Brazil, which was the guest for this contest.
After equalizing in regulation time, the extra time came and it was Daniel Osorno who scored the golden goal to give the Tri the championship.
In 2005 the champion country was the one with the stars and stripes. The American team faced Panama’s team in the final.
After equalizing without goals in regular time, in the penalty shootout the locals took advantage of 3 mistakes by the rival to win the title.
For the 2007 edition, the United States team won the two-time championship, beating their similar team from Mexico 2-1 in the grand final.
With goals from Landon Donovan and Feilhbaer, those from the neighboring country won the championship.
Two years after the United States championship, El Tricolor took revenge and thrashed the rojiblancos 5-0.
The Giants Stadium field witnessed one of the scandalous goals in recent years. The Mexican executioners were Torrado, Dos Santos, Vela, Castro and Franco.
One of the most remembered editions of the Gold Cup was 2011. On that occasion they faced the United States in the decisive game, winning 4-2.
In this match Giovani Dos Santos got the best goal of his entire career.
It took 13 years for Mexico not to be in a Gold Cup final again.
In the 2013 edition, the final was between the United States and the Panamanian team, the country of stars and stripes being champion by winning 1-0.
In 2015, one of the unprecedented finals in the Gold Cup was presented. And it is that, for the first time, a Caribbean team reached the grand final, its name… Jamaica.
The Reggae Boyz combined gave the surprise and faced El Tri, who emerged champion with a score of 3-1.
For the second consecutive edition, Jamaica managed to sneak into the grand final of the Gold Cup.
On this occasion, the Jamaicans faced the United States, who won, not without difficulties, by a score of 2-1, thus achieving their sixth title.
The 2019 Gold Cup was held in Costa Rica, Jamaica and the United States. This was the most recent title for the Aztec team, who won their 11th championship by beating their staunch rival, the United States, 1-0:
The solo goal was the work of Jonathan Dos Santos.
The most recent champion of the Gold Cup is the selective of the United States. In 2021 they prevailed by the slightest difference over the national team with a score by Robinson at minute 118.
When the game was tight and it seemed that everything would be defined from the penalty point, the goal of the seventh title for the neighboring country fell.
