The grand final was played on July 27, 2003 on the Azteca Stadium field. The rival to beat was the always complicated selection of Brazil, which was the guest for this contest.

After equalizing in regulation time, the extra time came and it was Daniel Osorno who scored the golden goal to give the Tri the championship.

After equalizing without goals in regular time, in the penalty shootout the locals took advantage of 3 mistakes by the rival to win the title.

With goals from Landon Donovan and Feilhbaer, those from the neighboring country won the championship.

The Giants Stadium field witnessed one of the scandalous goals in recent years. The Mexican executioners were Torrado, Dos Santos, Vela, Castro and Franco.

In this match Giovani Dos Santos got the best goal of his entire career.

In the 2013 edition, the final was between the United States and the Panamanian team, the country of stars and stripes being champion by winning 1-0.

The Reggae Boyz combined gave the surprise and faced El Tri, who emerged champion with a score of 3-1.

On this occasion, the Jamaicans faced the United States, who won, not without difficulties, by a score of 2-1, thus achieving their sixth title.

The solo goal was the work of Jonathan Dos Santos.

When the game was tight and it seemed that everything would be defined from the penalty point, the goal of the seventh title for the neighboring country fell.