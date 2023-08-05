The FA Community Shield is an annual competition held in England in which the Premier League champion and the previous season’s FA Cup champion face each other, thus being the first trophy awarded in England in a season. This year Manchester City and Arsenal will compete for this trophy, and to prepare this great game here we leave you the last 10 winners of the Community Shield:
Wigan Athletic reached the Community Shield after winning the FA Cup, but United were far superior and took the trophy. The score was not exorbitant at all, 2-0 in favor of the Manchester team, but a superlative Robin Van Persie scored both goals to win the title.
Led by Mikel Arteta, Arsenal won this edition after winning the FA Cup. Arsenal gave Manchester City no chance and won 3-0 with goals from Santi Cazorla, Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud. This was the London club’s thirteenth Community Shield.
The Premier League was eluding Arsenal, but winning the FA Cup two seasons in a row meant also winning the Community Shield. this time Chelsea lost 1-0 with a goal from Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 24th minute.
The historic Premier League won by Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester had no prize in the Community Shield, as Manchester United arrived to spoil the ‘foxes’ party. Lingard and Ibrahimovic countered Jamie Vardy’s goal to win.
Kolasinac snatched the Community Shield from Chelsea, who with a goal from Victor Moses looked like champions until the draw on 82′. This year, the final went to a penalty shootout, where Arsenal won 4-1 after penalties missed by Courtois and Morata.
Second consecutive year that Chelsea stayed at the gates. A great Manchester City, with Sergio Agüero as an offensive reference (he scored a double in the game) was too much for Sarri’s Chelsea.
Manchester City repeated the title but this time they did so as Premier League and FA Cup champions. Liverpool, second ranked in the Premier League, tied the game on 77′ to reach penalties, although it was not enough to win.
Another time that Liverpool was about to get the Community Shield. As in the previous edition, Klopp’s men tied the game after minute 70′ to extend the match until penalties, and another time in which the 11-meter lottery favored the other.
5 years after the most important title in Leicester’s history, the ‘foxes’ once again had the opportunity to lift the Community Shield and this time they did not miss it. Kelechi Iheanacho decided the game when everything pointed to extra time, scoring the only goal in the 89th minute.
In one of the best rivalries we’ve had in recent years in English football, Klopp’s Liverpool won the game against Guardiola’s Manchester City and also forcefully. Julián Álvarez tied the match at 70′ but from now until the end of the game Salah and Darwin Núñez made it 3-1 in favor of the ‘reds’.
