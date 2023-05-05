Football fans will have a new chance to enjoy a Superclásico: River and Boca will face each other again, in this case on the 15th date of the 2023 Professional League, where the local team arrives as the only leader, although with a 1-5 win against Fluminense for the Copa Libertadores, while the Boquenses triumphed in Chile against Colo Colo, but they are in 13th position in the domestic competition.
It is because of this that, with only a few days to go before the transcendental confrontation, we believe it is appropriate to review the last 10 crosses that “Xeneizes” and “Millonarios” had, that the faces were seen by different tournaments and in different instances, so that you begin to live the preview of this great game.
Hugo Ibarra’s team prevailed against their classic rival with a goal from Darío Benedetto, at La Bombonera. The winning goal was scored by “Pipa” at 65′ after a Juan Ramírez cross: the forward appeared in the middle and scored it to the delight of all the fans present there. ‘Pipa’ had gone 10 games without scoring.
Within the framework of the seventh date of the League Cup, River and Boca met again at the Monumental Stadium, five months after River’s triumph in the previous Superclásico. On this occasion, the visit surprised and took the 1-0 victory with a goal from Sebastián Villa.
With an intractable Julián Álvarez, River beat Boca at home thanks to the wonder boy’s double, in the public’s return to the Superclásico. Marcos Rojo was sent off after 16 minutes by referee Rapallini, according to flash scorewhich undoubtedly changed the development of the game.
Once again, Agustín Rossi gave the Boquense people victory from twelve steps. Zero tie in the 90 minutes and 4-1 on penalties. Direct to 4th of the Argentine Cup. He ended up being champion of that contest, beating Talleres in the final.
It was also a knockout duel. The pass to the semifinals of the 2021 Professional League Cup was defined on penalties by 1-1 in the match (Tevez and Julián Álvarez), where Boca passed thanks to the failures of Angileri and Ponzio. The youthful Alan Díaz had to save at River. The “Xeneize” would fall in the next instance against Racing.
For matchday 5 of the CLP 2021, they were measured at La Bombonera: it was 1-1 draw, with Sebastián Villa opening the penalty score for Boca and Agustín Palavecino, playing his first Super, equalizing with a header for the “Millionaire”, after Angileri’s cross.
One of the classics with the greatest amount of emotions in recent times: it ended 2-2 at La Bombonera. Ábila put the locals ahead, but Girotti and Borré reversed the story. Fortunately for the “Xeneize”, Villa appeared shortly after the end to decree the defining equality. Jorman Campuzano and Enzo Pérez saw the red.
Can a victory not satisfy the winner and a defeat see the fallen celebrate? Of course I do, and that’s exactly what happened here. Xeneize won 1-0 at home, in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals, but it was not enough on aggregate: 2-1, away. That day, Jan Hurtado made history: he was the first Venezuelan to convert in the international contest. However, River celebrated.
River made the difference that ended up being decisive in the second leg: it was 2-0 for the first leg of the Libertadores 2019, with Santos Borré from a penalty and Nacho Fernández making the difference. Capaldo saw the red in the visit, which was directed by Gustavo Alfaro.
The first Superclásico after the final in Madrid was very boring. A 0-0 tie, in which River proposed more and Boca agreed, with the debut of the Italian De Rossi in a game of this magnitude.
