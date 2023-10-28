You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Gustavo Petro and Guillermo Lasso spoke.
Gustavo Petro and Guillermo Lasso spoke.
Ecuador is facing blackouts due to an energy shortage.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A Y
The president of Ecuador, the conservative William lassoannounced that he will travel urgently to Bogotá this Saturday to meet with the president of Colombia, the leftist Gustavo Petroto whom will ask to allow electricity to be supplied to the Ecuadorian network, affected by blackouts since this Friday due to energy shortages.(Also: Energy crisis in Ecuador: the reasons why Lasso will visit Petro)
In a message posted on social networks, Lasso indicated that he will seek Petro’s support to resolve this energy crisis, caused mainly by the drought of the Amazon rivers.where Ecuador’s main hydroelectric plants are located, which are the source of most of the electricity produced by the Andean country.
“At different times, our country has sold electricity to Colombia to support the supply of its internal demand and we believe that this time there will be reciprocity with Ecuador. I am sure that I will bring good news,” Lasso wrote.
(You may be interested in: The challenges that Daniel Noboa, the youngest president in the history of Ecuador, will face)
Quito announced power cuts of up to four hours a day throughout the country due to the drought that has caused the flow of the tributaries that feed the hydroelectric plants to decrease. According to authorities, the nation is going through the worst dry season in the last 50 years.
The measure has generated discomfort in the commercial sector, in fact, the Quito Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Industries and Production estimated that “For every hour without electricity, the commercial sector would stop selling 18 million dollars“.
EFE and AFP
More news at eltiempo.com
A Y
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lasso #travel #Bogotá #Petro #supply #electricity #Ecuador