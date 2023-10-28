The president of Ecuador, the conservative William lassoannounced that he will travel urgently to Bogotá this Saturday to meet with the president of Colombia, the leftist Gustavo Petroto whom will ask to allow electricity to be supplied to the Ecuadorian network, affected by blackouts since this Friday due to energy shortages.(Also: Energy crisis in Ecuador: the reasons why Lasso will visit Petro)

In a message posted on social networks, Lasso indicated that he will seek Petro’s support to resolve this energy crisis, caused mainly by the drought of the Amazon rivers.where Ecuador’s main hydroelectric plants are located, which are the source of most of the electricity produced by the Andean country.

“At different times, our country has sold electricity to Colombia to support the supply of its internal demand and we believe that this time there will be reciprocity with Ecuador. I am sure that I will bring good news,” Lasso wrote.

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, salutes after voting in the second round of the presidential elections.

Quito announced power cuts of up to four hours a day throughout the country due to the drought that has caused the flow of the tributaries that feed the hydroelectric plants to decrease. According to authorities, the nation is going through the worst dry season in the last 50 years.



The measure has generated discomfort in the commercial sector, in fact, the Quito Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Industries and Production estimated that “For every hour without electricity, the commercial sector would stop selling 18 million dollars“.

EFE and AFP

