This Tuesday, May 9, the Ecuadorian Parliament approved a motion of no confidence against the conservative president Guillermo Lasso, accused by the opposition in a case of embezzlement in public companies. During the next few days, the Legislature will have to call the president to declare during an extraordinary session to define his political future.

With a total of 116 legislators present at the session, 88 voted in favor of holding a political trial to remove President Lasso from office, 23 voted against and 5 resorted to abstention.

Thus the National Assembly resolved to “politically impeach the President of the Republic”, previously admitted by the Constitutional Court.

The motion of censure was presented by Assemblywoman Viviana Veloz, from the Union for Hope (UNES) movement, led by former President Rafael Correa.

The case has escalated after Lasso was accused of diverting funds from the state company Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana (Flopec) to private companies, such as Amazonas Tanker, with which he would have had an illegal relationship to transport crude oil.

According to Assemblywoman Veloz’s complaint, Lasso and one of her officials defined “the continuation of oil transportation contracts in favor of third parties, aware that they represented a loss for the State.”

Now the president of the National Assembly, Virgilio Saquicela, must continue with the processing of the political trial against Lasso and will have a period of five days to convene a plenary session to question the Ecuadorian president.

