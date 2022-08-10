The singer lasso has shone with his song “Brown eyes” in social networks. The Venezuelan sounds in multiple countries and platforms after the success of his song in TikTok, where it managed to position itself by a very particular trend. Now, the artist is thinking about his next concert in Peru, a country that is very dear to the artist.

Peru was key in Lasso’s career

In conversation with Trome, the Venezuelan spoke about our country, which has a special place in his heart. “Peru was the first country that supported me internationally,” said the singer.

It is for this reason that he will close his tour “Cotton” in the Peruvian capital. “It is a debt that I have and that is why we are closing the tour in Peru,” he confessed lasso. The artist has been many times in our country. His last visit was special, as the concert sold out.

Lasso talked about Peru and his concert for the “Algodón” tour. Photo: Instagram/Lasso

The spectacular success of “Brown Eyes”

The song of lasso It has become one of the most famous songs of TikTok. On the video platform, the theme accompanies thousands of short films about reactions. Also, it serves as a musical background in a curious trend, where various users compare the past and current relationships of different celebrities.

“The first video I saw, and that was the most viral of all, was that of Justin Bieber with Hailey and Selena,” said the Venezuelan during his interview with Trome. “My reaction is just that I am so happy that they are happy, there is no animosity or sadness about anything. We are very happy and how cool that everything happened as it happened, ”he commented.

Lasso’s “Ojos marrones” is one of the most popular songs on the TikTok video platform. Photo: Instagram/Lasso

A new song with Danna Paola?

lasso also asked about a possible new collaboration with the singer Danna Paola, which is being highly requested by fans. “I do think it will happen, we have talked about it. It doesn’t scare me or her, ”he opined. “I love her very much, she is someone very special, I would like to make a thousand more songs,” she assured.