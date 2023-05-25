The National Electoral Council The Ecuadorian CNE agreed on Wednesday to hold early general elections in that country on August 20. The announcement is known after the pEcuadorian resident, William Lasso, ordered a week ago to dissolve the National Assemblyl (Congress) after applying the so-called “cross death”.

This constitutional instrument, which the president activated to avoid a political trial with which the Parliament (with an opposition majority) sought to remove him for a case of embezzlement, precisely forced the elections to be brought forward.

The announcement, moreover, is known in the midst of an environment of political tension and it coincides just when Lasso celebrated two years in power this Wednesday. Regarding the date, the president took the opportunity to say that he closed “a long chapter of deinstitutionalization and abuse of power” and blamed the Assembly for the political crisis they are going through.

In the early hours of that Wednesday, the electoral authority finally decided that the election of the president, his vice president and the 137 deputies would take place in three months. If necessary, the second round will be held on October 15. After learning of the CNE’s decision, Lasso declared that Ecuador is experiencing a “serious political crisis and internal commotion” derived from the political trial promoted by the opposition.

“I put an end to a political confrontation that had the country immersed in a crisis that worsened over time,” said Lasso this Wednesday when presenting the report of his second year in office in the auditorium of a complex of ministries in the south of Quito, in which he summarized his mandate in economic matters, social investment and international cooperation.

Police guard the surroundings of the Carondelet Palace, (file photo).

Lasso, a former banker whose credibility has fallen to 10 percent in recent months, will be able to run again to finish the term he assumed in 2021 without it being a re-electionwhich by law is only allowed once.

“My most recent decisions have shown that I am truly willing to get rid of power, even more so if it is about protecting democracy in Ecuador,” said the president in his one and a half hour speech before authorities from other state functions and ambassadors.

Thus he complied with delivering his report despite the fact that the Constitution orders him to do so before Parliament, today dissolved. Ecuador is facing the worst period of democratic instability in its history since 1996 and 2007, a time when it had seven leaders until the arrival of Rafael Correa (2007-2017).



The head of state maintained that after his decision “never again will a President of the Republic be at the mercy of an Assembly that dedicates its time to conspiring and preventing a government from advancing on the country’s development agenda.”

But if the president’s credibility was on the ground, institutional confidence in the dissolved National Assembly was 2 percent, according to the private polling firm Perfiles de Opinión. These low popularity figures were due to the fact that the country is going through a harsh wave of violence linked to drug trafficking and prison riots.

“We are facing a difficult stage, but we continue to fight fiercely the mafias that want to destroy society,” Lasso said on Wednesday during his management report.

“We cannot allow organized crime to try to dominate Ecuador with the complicity of politicians who are traitors to the country, or bad public servants,” he emphasized.

After his report, Lasso, 67, will travel to the United States for a medical intervention. His return is scheduled for next Sunday. During his tenure, the Ecuadorian president has traveled to that country several times for health reasons, such as skin cancer and spinal operations.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With Afp and Efe