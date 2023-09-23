The decision made by the majority of Ecuadorians – 60% – on August 20 to stop oil exploitation in the Yasuní natural reserve, one of the most biodiverse areas on the planet, has encountered an obstacle. The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, assured that he does not want to end oil production in block 43, which is why he is unaware of the consultation. “We do not want and we are not going to support any procedure,” is heard in a video recorded by representatives of the Kichwa Boca Tiputini commune who attended a meeting with the president at the Carondelet palace and which circulated on social networks.

Those who were at the meeting are against the results. They belong to two of the six Amazonian provinces where the “no” was imposed in the popular consultation promoted by civil society, which asked citizens if they wanted to keep the ITT crude oil underground indefinitely, known as block 43. They are Sucumbíos and Orellana, territories where the largest oil fields are located and where the local economy revolves around the services that its inhabitants offer to the personnel who work in the oil companies.

People line up to vote in the referendum on August 20, in San Miguel del Común (Ecuador). Dolores Ochoa (AP)

“It is not possible to apply the yes, the consultation is inapplicable,” Lasso continues in the video, “technically it is not possible to close an oil well overnight,” he told the attendees. “We are going to maintain this position as long as possible,” he stated. A position very far from what he promulgated in March 2021, when he was a candidate for the Presidency, and he promised to promote the popular consultation to not exploit Yasuní crude oil as part of his campaign. Furthermore, the Ecuadorian Constitution establishes as “a mandate to comply in a mandatory and immediate manner with the decisions that have been issued by the people at the polls, which must be complied with by the President of the Republic, ministers of State and any other authority of the Government.” ”explains André Benavides, constitutional lawyer.

The ruling of the Constitutional Court, the highest body of justice in the country, which gave way to the popular consultation clarified that if the “yes” was won, the State would not be able to take actions to initiate new contractual relationships to continue oil exploitation. in block 43; and should “adopt immediate measures to repair nature.” But contrary to the Court’s order, the state oil company Petroecuador issued a technical report on the impact of the closure of operations and abandonment of facilities in the ITT in which it considers “continuing drilling in the Ishpingo area until December 2023,” for which “15 additional wells” will be incorporated. EL PAÍS requested information from Petroecuador in this regard, which responded that “they are not commenting on this issue.”

An oil well in the Yasuní National Park, near Coca (Ecuador), in October 2016. Georg Ismar (Getty Images)

“It is worrying because it is a very high investment in capital. It is not only about continuing oil exploitation for one more year, but about investing nearly 35 million dollars before dismantling,” says Jorge Espinosa, spokesperson for the Yasunidos collective, an environmental organization that promoted the popular consultation. The process reached the polls after a path of “obstacles and irregularities imposed by the Ecuadorian State” for 10 years, as the magistrates recognized in their ruling.

The Constitutional Court stipulates in the ruling a period of one year from the notification of the official results for the execution of the results of the consultation. That is, a plan must be drawn up to stop oil production, remove the equipment and “seek cultural, social and environmental reparation for the damage that has been caused within block 43,” adds Espinosa. According to the Ministry of Environment, in the last five years there have been 589 hydrocarbon spills in the province of Orellana, where part of the Yasuní park is located, and 829 in Sucumbíos. “We know that fires have occurred within block 43, in addition to the impact of the opening of a highway,” says the Yasunidos spokesperson. According to Petroecuador’s project, the closure of the oil block would begin in October 2024.

Waorani indigenous people during an event to promote the ‘Yes’ vote to keep crude oil in the underground, on August 14 in Quito. Dolores Ochoa (AP)

In Ecuador there is no precedent for a consultation of this type, so the future path is outlined in a tense political environment and just a few weeks before Ecuadorians return to the polls for the second round of the early presidential elections. “It is worrying because the next government will have less time, because the current one is going to invest to continue production,” says Gonzáles, who is creating an observatory for the Court’s ruling to closely monitor its development.