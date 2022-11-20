The singer Andrés Vicente Lazo, better known as Lassoused his Twitter account to comment on the criticism that Maluma is receiving for participating in Qatar 2022. As is known, some artists canceled their presentations at the World Cup on the grounds that the country does not respect human rights.

“ If you are going to throw ‘hate’ at Maluma for singing at the opening of the World Cup Well, very well and very dignified, but then you can’t watch any game, or consume anything that has the slightest bit to do with the event . It’s the only way not to be an accomplice, everything else is being hypocritical .”, wrote the Venezuelan artist.

Lasso is a 34-year-old Venezuelan singer. Photo: Lasso/Twitter

Maluma left an interview in Qatar 2022

Maluma premiered the song “Tukoh taka” along with Nicki Minaj and Myriam Fares amid controversy after it Shakira, Rod Stewart Y Dua Lipa refused to participate in Qatar 2022 for not agreeing with the rules of the host nation of the World Cup.

So much so that, in an interview, the Colombian was asked: “Maluma, don’t you have problems with the violation of human rights in this country?” To which the interpreter of “Happy 4” replied: “ It’s something I can’t solve. I only came here to enjoy life, enjoy football. ”. Moments later, he withdrew annoyed.

Maluma appeared at the Fan Festival in Qatar 2022

Despite the barrage of criticism he was receiving, the singer Maluma sang live for the first time “Tukoh taka”, one of the representative songs of Qatar 2022.

The interpreter of “June” appeared on the stage of the FIFA Fan Festival wearing the shirt of the Colombian team, the country where he was born and which failed to qualify for the competition.