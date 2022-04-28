The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, asked for the resignation of his cabinet when he is close to completing his first year in officewhich has been marked by a bloody prison crisis, announced the Secretary of Communication.

(You might be interested in: The violence in prisons in Ecuador continues: 15 injured in Quito prison)

The conservative ruler intends to renew his team and in principle will appoint new heads in the portfolios of Energy and Mines, Agriculture and Livestock, and Human Rights. On Tuesday he already made the change in the Defense area.

(You might be interested in: Ecuador asks Belgium for the extradition of Rafael Correa)

“The National Government, in its first year in office, is carrying out an evaluation of its entire cabinet and making the changes it deems pertinent based on the best execution of the Plan for the Creation of Opportunities 2021 – 2025,” said the Secretary of Communication in Twitter.

Consequently, Lasso “has requested the resignations of the ministers” in a formal way to review the “best profiles of the countrythat direct the institutions of the Executive to guarantee the well-being of each citizen in an integral way”.

The government, which did not indicate when or who will be appointed to head the different portfolios, thanked the “contribution and commitment of the outgoing Ministers in the process of building an Ecuador of opportunities for all.”

Lasso traveled this Thursday to the border with Peru, where on Friday he will meet with his counterpart from that country, Pedro Castillo.

Archive photograph of the inauguration of Guillermo Lasso as president of Ecuador. Photo: Cristina Vega / AFP

Defense, the first change

Ecuadorian prisoners in Cuenca during mutiny. (Archive) Photo: FERNANDO MACHADO / AFP

The government has declared a war against drug trafficking, which has unleashed a growth in crime in the streets and clashes for power between imprisoned members of gangs. See also Friends and colleagues of journalist Pablo González unite to ask for his freedom

On Tuesday and without specifying the cause, the then Minister of Defense, Luis Hernández, resigned from office amid the onslaught of drug traffickingwhich has led to high levels of crime and the worst prison massacres in the country.

That same day, the president swore in retired general Luis Lara, who was head of the joint command of the Armed Forces between 2019 and 2021.

Lasso, who will celebrate the first of his four years in office on May 24, said then on Twitter that “her (Lara’s) career at the service of Ecuadorians reflects her professionalism. I fully trust her positive contribution to the country’s security.” “.

The government has declared a war against drug trafficking, which has unleashed a growth in crime in the streets and clashes for power between prisoner members of gangs that have left 350 inmates dead since February 2021, in massacres that are among the worst in Latin America. .

The resigning Interior Minister, Patricio Carrillo, acknowledged last week that Ecuador is going through an “insecurity crisis” linked to crime, which has caused the death of 1,180 people so far this year.

In 2021, the country seized an annual record of 210 tons of drugs, mainly cocaine.

In the first four months of 2022, confiscations exceeded 75 tons, Lasso, a former right-wing banker who governs with a scattered opposition but who has a majority in the National Assembly, said on Tuesday.

AFP

More world news:

-Guterres: ‘Security Council failed to prevent war in Ukraine’

-Inflation in Europe would be close to reaching its peak

-United States: Why did Fauci say they had come out of the pandemic?