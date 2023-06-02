Lasso announces that he will not be a candidate in the August presidential elections in Ecuador

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso.
Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso.
After decreeing the death cross, the president could run for early elections.
The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, announced this Friday that he will not stand for re-election in the extraordinary general elections, whose first round will be held on August 20.
In a statement from the Carondelet Palace, the seat of the Presidency, Lasso stated that he will not again be the presidential candidate of the official CREO movement to complete the 2021-2025 period, interrupted by the “cross death” decreed by himself in May.
By resorting to this constitutional tool when the National Assembly (Parliament), with an opposition majority, was preparing to debate and vote on his eventual dismissal, the Ecuadorian president dissolved the Legislature and forced these extraordinary elections.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
EFE
