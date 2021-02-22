At the start of 2021, it is “Weariness” which dominates among the French, according to the annual survey carried out by OpinionWay for Cevipof. A feeling shared by 41% of them (+ 13 points compared to February 2020), ahead of “Gloom” (+ 12, at 34%) and the ” mistrust “ (-2, to 28%). The poll also reveals a small increase in confidence in political institutions: 64% of French people trust their municipal council (+ 4), 56% in their regional and departmental council (respectively + 7 and + 6). On the other hand, only a minority trusts Parliament (39% for the Senate, 38% for the Assembly), “The presidential institution” (37%), government (35%) and political parties (16%). Among those polled, 80% believe that politicians do not care about their opinion. The survey also shows the consequences of the ambient climate: 60% believe that “There are too many immigrants”, and 62% that “Islam is a threat to the Republic”. J. H.