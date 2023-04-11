Lasse Wellander, during a performance with ABBA at London’s Wembley Arena in November 1979. Gus Stewart (Gus Stewart)

Lasse Wellander, veteran guitarist for the Swedish pop band ABBA, has died at the age of 70 after being diagnosed with cancer, his family reported Monday in a statement posted on Facebook. According to the note, the musician passed away on Friday, April 7. Lasse was an ABBA guitarist since the early 1970s and participated in most of the group’s recordings, as well as their tours in 1975, 1977, 1979 and 1980.

The Swedish guitarist, in addition to accompanying ABBA and contributing to the film’s soundtrack mamma mia, he played with other well-known national artists, such as Pugh Rogefeldt. In her first professional years, she was part of Nature, a group that accompanied Ted Gardestad, who would introduce her to two of Abba’s members: composer Bjorn Ulvaeus and producer Benny Andersson.

After learning of his death, ABBA members Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad released a statement: “Lasse was a dear friend, a fun guy and an excellent guitarist. The importance of his creative input in the recording studio, as well as his solid guitar work on stage, was immense. We mourn his tragic and untimely death and remember the kind words, the sense of humour, the smiling face, the musical brilliance of the man who played such an integral role in ABBA’s history. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten,” the note reads.

According to it reads on the official page of ABBAthe musician did his first session with the group in October 1974, when they recorded the songs Intermezzo No.1 and Crazy World. Later, he earned a bigger title in the band until he became the lead guitarist on the group’s albums. More recently, Wellander also played on Abba’s comeback album, Voyage.

In addition to being one of the most in-demand Swedish session musicians for bands, Lasse also released seven solo albums, two of which entered the top 40 album charts in the mid-1980s. In 1992, he had a great success on the radio with his instrumental version of the song Anthemof the musical chess. In 2005, he received the Albin Hagström Memorial Award from the Royal Swedish Academy of Music and, in 2018, the prestigious special Studioräven Award from the Swedish Musicians’ Union for his work as a session musician.

