After a tough fight with cancer, Lasse Wellander has passed away: the guitarist had played with the Swedish band in the 70s and 80s

Yesterday’s news of the disappearance of Lasse Wellander. The Swedish musician and record producer was 70 years old and as stated in the post announcing the death published on Facebook, he gave up after struggling for some time with a tumor. An incredibly talented guitarist, he had been part of the historic band ABBA.

The announcement of death of the great musician arrived directly on the page Facebook of the artist. The post reads:

It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep. Lasse recently fell ill with what turned out to be widespread cancer and passed away on Good Friday, surrounded by his loved ones. You were a fantastic and humble musician like few others, but above all you were a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. Kind, confident, thoughtful and loving…and so much more, that can’t be described in words. A hub in our life, and it’s amazing that we now have to live without you. We love you and miss you so much.

Born in Nora, Sweden in 1952, Lasse Wellander started playing at a very young age. When he was only 16 in fact he joined the Peps & Blues Qualityvery popular band in Sweden in the late 60s.

From then on, his career has been a continuous climb to success. Countless projects by him and her collaborations with many high caliber artists, as well as his work in television.

Abba’s farewell to Lasse Wellander

However, his fame is mainly due to the period in which he was part of the ABBAa globally successful Swedish band that operated at the turn of the 70s and 80s.

Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Kristian Ulvaeus, Frida Synni Reuss And Benny Andersonthe other band members, have honored the memory of their friend and former music partner, posting touching condolence messages on social media.