The Real Madrid coach, Pablo Laso, It showed itself “very happy” for his team’s 81-80 victory against Herbalife Gran Canaria, especially for having achieved it by playing six games in the last thirteen days.

“I am very happy with the victory, it is our sixth game in thirteen days, with two difficult trips to Tel Aviv and Berlin. Today was a very difficult game, we had casualties, we lacked the feeling of air, we have had advantages but they always came back for energy “he explained.

“It is not normal that we miss ten free throws, so I am very happy with the victory and the work of the boys and the effort that they have done to get a difficult game “added.

The white coach assured that he gives “a lot of value” to having 18 victories in 19 Endesa League games, more in a first half of the championship with many postponed games and trips, between the domestic competition and the Euroleague. “Carrying that number of victories speaks very well of the team’s work and today is a great example, how the team has been able to compete in a difficult day, against a team with very good players “he explained.

He was also satisfied with the work of the pivot Alex Tyus, hired at the beginning of the month to cover the drop in Anthony Randolph. “I am happy with his progression and he is a player who can give Edy a lot of rest [Tavares] and today has had continuations and rebounds. I’m happy with his work, knowing that you have to squeeze him “, ended.