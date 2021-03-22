Pablo Laso, coach of Real Madrid, commented that they are “forced to do good basketball” this week with three games and defined Monbus Obradoiro, his rival in the league on Tuesday, as “an aggressive team with great shooters.”

“We are obliged to do our best basketball and show our best version in matches as demanding and followed as the ones we have this week against Obradoiro, Asvel and Manresa,” Laso told the club’s media.

The match against the Galicians corresponds to matchday 20, which had to be postponed due to some positive cases in the Obradoiro.

“We have a lot of respect for the rival, it is an aggressive team in attack and with great shooters. They have many things in the game: blocked outings for shooters, blocking and continuation, inside balls, “he said.

“It is a very complete team that is working the games well. We know that going to Santiago is always complicated“said Pablo Laso.