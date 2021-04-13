The Real Madrid coach, Pablo Laso, highlighted as the key to the victory against Lenovo Tenerife (84-76) the entry of American Jaycee Carroll, author of 13 points in 8 minutes of the fourth quarter, although he was “knee headdress” and without having almost participated in the rest of the duel. “The entry of Jaycee (Carroll) has been key, knowing that he was touched on the knee, but we knew the importance he could have against this team and he has shown it with 13 points in 8 minutes, speaks very well of how the team has known how to look for him at key moments “Laso said at a press conference.

The white coach explained that in his idea of ​​the game he was “a very good day” for the American escort. “Unfortunately when he arrived we thought he could not play, his knee was loaded, and in my game plan he was a very important player who could be unbalanced but it could be difficult for him to enter”he explained. “I have not been able to put him in the first half, but I have that feeling that he is always ready, and that speaks very well of a playerRegardless of the moment of the game, that speaks very well of him, and how he has been able to lift 6 shots with that percentage in 8 minutes. It has been very important”he added.

Laso highlighted that with this, Real Madrid wins its third game in six days, all of them victories “Very demanding”, against rivals such as Turkish Fenerbahce with qualification for the Euroleague playoff at stake, Barcelona at the Palau, and Tenerife, third-placed in the Endesa League. “We knew they were very demanding but I think once again the team has been very focused from the beginning, we have had better moments, the beginnings of the first and third quarters have been very good, but we lacked a bit of spark to kill the game, and value the opponent’s game. I think Tenerife is not where it is by chance, it is a team with many weapons “, valued.

With this, there are fifteen consecutive victories in the League and 29 victories in 30 games, but Laso said that his objective is to ensure the field advantage in the Endesa League playoff and win the regular phase, and for that, his advantage “it is not final”. “We have lost only one game in the whole season and with such a demanding schedule I think it speaks very well of the whole group”he added. The Madrid coach praised the work of Argentine guard Nico Laprovittola, author of 21 points (5 of 9 in triples), 9 assists and three rebounds. “In general, he is playing very well, I think there are things he can do better, I always think that he can do things better, but it is true that he is feeling comfortable, shooting with good percentages, I am glad that you highlight his game, and his domain, he has had to deal with (Sasu) Salin who is a great shooter “he told the press when asked about the base from Morón (Argentina).

Regarding his compatriot Gabriel Deck, who this Tuesday confirmed his departure to the NBA to play with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Laso said that it is “always sad” lose a player. “Because we also believe that he is a very important player for us, or was”he added. In turn, the Whites have signed French center Vincent Poirier from the US championship. “I think he is a great signing of the club for now and for the future, he comes from two difficult years in the NBA, but in good shape and we have to get him into the team and he can help us in many aspects, he has a lot of energy, he can rotate with Edy (Tavares), we can put them together, he knows the League, I’m very happy “, He said.

Asked if respect for his team has been lost with so many player departures this season (in addition to Deck before his compatriot Facundo Campazzo left for the NBA), Laso said that Real Madrid is “forced to compete” and what if your team competes “he will win many days”. “That is why I ask for that respect, because I see them every day and I value it. It has not been an easy year, none of them is, I have been 10, in all of us we have had situations, problems, entries, exits, changes of players, but I feel very proud of how they are working all season “. “The other day I heard (Real Madrid football coach, Zinedine) Zidane say that his team arrived a little fair, it is the situation that it is, but the team, the club are obliged to continue maintaining the spirit that we are showing , in this sense I am very proud of the boys “, concluded Pablo Laso.