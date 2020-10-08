“Valencia has little of Cinderella already”says Pablo Laso before facing those of Ponsarnau. A duel that has become a modern classic with an extra rivalry in the offices. Hence Prepelic, with a white past, and Abalde, signed by Madrid last July from the Taronja club paying the clause of 1.5 million euros, add spicy. He takes it off a bit, the usual in the new normal, the stands, which are still empty in the Palace, now in its European course premiere.

Valencia has the loss of Sastre and recovers Marinkovic, who has traveled with the group. Madrid comes from a week, the last one, quite strange, in which he postponed his match on Sunday due to a positive from Gran Canaria and before he came from chaining his best performance of the course (in Badalona) with the worst (in Vitoria in the debut in the Euroleague) in just five days.

Laso counts on Llull again after overcoming a sprained ankle, but maintains the losses of Taylor (muscle injury) and Reyes (another sprain). Fourteen players available in a squad of 16, which despite its breadth leaves unresolved doubts. For example, at the base, with the expected departure of the irreplaceable Campazzo to the NBA, and in the paint, where Tavares does not have a pure relief. In the direction, in addition, Llull seems to have left the equation. Laso explains: “This year I am using him more as an escort, I think now I have three bases purer than him. Due to his physical situation and his style of play, we can make the most of his virtues when two. Even if he got hold of someone else, not just Campazzo, Alocen, and Laprovittola, Abalde would be there. We must focus Sergi on what we want, most of the time in my head I see him as an escortAlthough if you have to do base, there will be no problem ”.

About the lack of a Tavares relay (The pandemic stopped the signing of Zizic), the coach sees the situation like this: “He is very dominant and special. I have versatile and different players that can replace him, but with different roles because Tavares there is only one. And there I think Garuba is a four, although I can act five. Thompkins? If you ask him, he will tell you that in college he always worked as a pivot, so not only does it not bother him but he is happy. He moves well near the basket and, defensively, he is the one who can help us the most five”. Alternatives to plug a hole.