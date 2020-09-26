Pablo Laso, coach of the Real Madrid, was satisfied with the work of his players on his return to WiZink Center six and a half months later and considered that “in general terms” They all complied with the script to end up defeating Casademont Zaragoza by a comfortable 102-83.

“In general lines, offensively we have been very good, we have moved the ball very well and we have had good percentages. We have scored 102 points, so I think we have worked very well. Defensively, also in general lines we have been very good although some errors they have weighed us a lot “said the Vitorian coach to Movistar.

He recalled that his team faces a calendar in the coming weeks “very demanding and of many parties” and, despite the inconvenience for the team to be permanently testing for coronavirus, “People cannot be deprived of the show. This is sport and we are delighted, knowing that it is a pity that the public cannot come to the fields “.

“I hope that little by little normality will return and we can go back to enjoying games like this with people and we will take it the best possible”Laso concluded.