Pablo Laso, coach of Real Madrid, highlighted the great first half of his players in the win in Euroleague against al Panathinaikos (76-66), which in his opinion were one of the best minutes of the season and allowed them to channel a game that they dominated beginning to end.

“Our first half has been very good defensively and offensively, with the feeling of having a lot of control in defensive situations. The baskets they have made have been a great credit to them, but always answered by our defense “said the Vitorian coach on the wheel press. “We have dominated the rebound,” he continued, “we have been able to run and move the ball and our first half has been, if not the best of the season, twenty full minutes and I’m very happy “.

However, in the second half “possibly because of the difference” points, your team lost “a little” concentration, especially offensive and lost balls “who gave life” the Athenian team, which changed in defending and coincided with a few minutes in which the white players they lacked “offensive freshness”.