Pablo Laso spoke to the media before facing Barça this Sunday (9:30 pm, #Vamos) in La Liga, where the Whites are undefeated leaders after 14 games. The coach from Vitoria spoke of the absent Campazzo and Randolph (“Someone is going to have to clean the house”), from the evolution of Garuba and about Heurtel, claimed by Madrid and that he will not participate in the Classic with Barça, said: “He is a player who in recent seasons always it has given us many problems, but not only him ”.

Room for improvement. “There are aspects and details of the game that we must improve to be competitive to the maximum.”

The Barça waiting in full affair Heurtel. “It is a team built with decisive players in their positions and I always hope for the best version of Barcelona. For us the game is a maximum requirement. Beyond dynamics, in a Classic, people focus on doing their best and winning. I am only concerned about responding to a rival who is going to demand a lot from us ”.

The team’s mood after Randolph’s discharge. “We have lost in a month Facu and to Randolph, and we would like that not to leave us emotionally touched. The group’s job is to keep working. We must think that there are no others like them, but that someone is going to have to clean the house. I am very proud of the response of the guys.

How has the Heurtel case lived from outside and how would it have acted in the Barça situation? “I don’t have much opinion on this, the only thing that worries me is tomorrow’s game. I have enough problems in my team to worry about any other in the NBA, in the Euroleague … Right now I was more aware of how I had played yesterday Facu or Doncic. You will say that Pablo has already fought me again, but no, that is what worries me, that we are prepared for tomorrow’s game ”.

Usman Garuba’s work ethic. “It is his second year with the first team and we always think that he could bring us a lot of things in the game. It transmits enormous energy and effort. We believe that his improvement as a player does not happen only through the shot, which is perhaps what has been seen the most in recent days. Many times to get the shots you need to know when to shoot. He is improving in the situations of reading the game, in the defense… Garuba’s work ethic is magnificent, he will give us many happy afternoons for Madrid. Its growth is constant, because of its ethics it is a phenomenon ”.

The Classic that awaits. “You will have to do a lot of things well to win. The Super Cup match was very close, with two teams that had not been together for long. At the Palau, the second quarter was very bad, and then we rowed to get into the game and we were close but we didn’t make it. If you don’t play a good game with Barcelona, ​​you don’t win. It is difficult for me to tell you what kind of game I expect tomorrow.

The change of Barça with Jasikevicius. “The first thing is that there is a decisive player for them, Calathes, who dominates the rhythm of the game. Makes colleagues grow. Perhaps more use of marksmen, the improvement of Abrines, to a great level. I believe that Barcelona has great players and the manager’s job should be to get the best out of them. The team is different and is scoring at a great level this season.

The lack of public after what has been experienced in recent days. “I would like to return to the normality that we had less than a year ago. We all miss the fact of playing without an audience, not just the fans ”.

Randolph’s discharge and a possible signing. “As with Campazzo, we must always be attentive to the market within what the regulations allow, but we will not find another Campazzo or another Randolph, which does not mean that we are not attentive to any situation that may occur.”

Is Heurtel’s discharge a relief? “I do not know if Heurtel is going to play tomorrow, he is something more of Barcelona, ​​but there is no doubt that in recent seasons he has always given us many problems, but I would tell you that not only him: he would talk to you about Hanga, Mirotic, Abrines, by Kuric… all of a high level ”.