Pablo Laso, coach of Real Madrid, confessed to feeling “proud” of his team after having secured the first position after the victory against RETAbet Bilbao Basket (70-59) because “Being a regular league champion has double value this season”. “I want to congratulate my team not only for today’s game but also for the season. It has been a very difficult year and being regular league champions means that we have been good from the beginning and the number of victories speaks magnificently well of my team. “, stressed the Madrid coach after the match against the Basque team.

Laso added that, rather than highlighting the possibility of having the home court factor in favor in all series, he values ​​the fact that “be champion” of this first phase and of having been able to “keep the competitive level”. The Vitorian also highlighted the “commendable effort” of the ACB by “get ahead” competition in a health situation such as the one experienced last year due to the pandemic.

Regarding tonight’s game, Laso stressed that “the good defensive level” it served them for “be in control”, although he admitted that Real Madrid had no “success” Y “lost too many balls”. “If in these two aspects we had improved the difference would have been greater, although with 20 points at halftime we had it quite on track. We knew that after so many days without competing it could be a game like this, but we are happy with the work “, he added.