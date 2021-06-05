Pablo Laso, coach of Real Madrid, considered in the preview of the first semifinal match of the Endesa League playoff that, despite the losses, his team is “ready to compete”against Valencia Basket, a rival who praised his virtues this season and before whom they will have to complete a great performance “to get the tie back on track.”

“It is an opponent who plays basketball very well, has good players in all positions, inside play and great shooters. It is a very complete and organized team defensively,” the coach from Vitoria told the club’s official media. He recalled that they face “an important moment of the season” and that they arrive with losses compared to the team that started the season. He explained that the absences of Sergio Llull and Nico Laprovittola “are due to muscular problems” and said he does not know when they will be able to play again.

He also referred to the return of the public to the WiZink Center: “I do not understand sport without an audience and we have experienced an exceptional situation since March last year. It is a joy that the fans, not just ours, can return to the pavilions. The only pity is that more people cannot come, but this is a step towards normality. “

Finally, when asked why it means having been chosen as the best coach of the Regular League explained that they do not usually place a lot of value on their individual awards. “I like that my players receive them. I am happy and grateful to receive it. It speaks very well of the team’s trajectory this season. That is what matters to me,” Laso concluded.