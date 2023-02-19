Laskiaspull | Experienced bakers tell you what should be completely left out of the bun dough – the result is even better

Which bun dough is better, made with milk or water? The question was answered by the traditional cafe’s baker-confectioner and a chef who loves baking.

On the Christmas weekend the traditional Helsinki cafe Success bakes several hundred buns. The demand for laskias buns is at its peak.

Many bun recipes have milk, eggs and butter. Some instructions, on the other hand, assure that the buns will be successful if made in water. In addition, there are recipes that recommend leaving out the egg to make the dough softer.

We asked the baker-confectioner of cafe Succes From Jani Liira opinion on whether bun dough traditionally made with milk is better than dough made with water?

“We have done decades for water. It will be just as good as when made with milk. I don’t see much difference between them. Otherwise, it does not affect the composition of the dough. The most important thing is the amount of liquid.”

When baking in the cafe, Liira only lets the buns rise longer after they have been baked into shape.

Appropriate tension and elevation are key issues in a successful bun. When working the dough, it should not be too loose, but it should be left elastic. You only learn it by doing.

Jani Liira also says that salt is important. If it is not there, the bun simply cannot turn out good.

“If the bun lacks salt, you can tell right away in the taste. The bun needs a little salt to balance the flavors”.

When you have obtained the perfect dough, you still have to be careful when baking. Especially when baking large buns, Liira prefers a lower temperature and a slightly longer baking time. For example, 180 degrees works and reduces the risk of the surface getting too much color, says Liira.

Also fond of baking Marika Kaila makes bun dough in water. He leaves out other ingredients from the dough that were previously considered necessary.

Kaila is a chef by profession. He used to actively write a food blog, for which he tested different bun recipes. Through experiments, a working instruction was found. He called it the best bun dough.

Kaila noticed that the buns became soft when there was no egg in the dough. In his opinion, oil also plays a role.

“However, not everyone always believes that it can work when it does not contain milk, butter and eggs, but water and oil.”

Marika’s best buns

5 DL warm water (+42)

2 bags dry yeast

2 dl sugar

1 tablespoon cardamom

1 teaspoon salt

2 dl oil

14 dl wheat flour

■ Mix water, dry yeast, sugar, salt, cardamom, oil and 7 dl wheat flour.

■ Rise for 10 minutes and add the rest of the flour. Knead the dough for a while to make it sticky.

■ Let the bun dough rise for 30 minutes. Bake into buns, raise the finished buns for another 30 minutes. Grease and bake at 225 degrees for about 10-15 minutes (depending on the oven).

Recipe: Marika Kaila/Ranteita möjoen dough food blog