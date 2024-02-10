Steaming soup and tasty pot pie will be enjoyed by everyone. For dessert, quick versions of laskias bun are made.

In honor of Laskiainen, you can organize a small party in the après ski spirit. Bring a pot of steaming, tasty lentil soup to the table and a cheesy pot pie on the side. The fastest buns are made from croissant jar dough.

Mellow and the appropriately thick green lentil soup is seasoned with marjoram and mustard familiar from pea soup. Dijon mustard is the best seasoning for this soup, because it also brings acidity to the taste. Chorizo ​​gives the soup a nice spiciness, but you can also leave it out. Rinse the lentils before adding them to the broth, so that any dust and sand is washed away.

The food can be prepared the day before, because this soup only gets better when reheated. If necessary, add water or vegetable broth if the texture has thickened to a stew-like consistency.

Lentil chorizo ​​soup Mascarpone or cream cheese make the soup creamy. 4 servings Preparation time 40 minutes 80 g chorizo ​​sausage 1 onion 2–3 cloves of garlic 2 dl dried green lentils 2 tablespoons of rapeseed oil 1 liter of water 2 vegetable or meat fondue cubes 1 tsp marjoram 1 teaspoon of sugar 1 tablespoon of mustard 200–250 g of mascarpone or cream cheese For serving mustard roasted onion grits 1. Cut the chorizo ​​into small cubes. Peel and chop the onion and garlic cloves. See also Former privacy officer: there is a culture of withholding in the government 3. Rinse the lenses with cold water in a colander. 4. Sauté the onions and garlic in a splash of oil in a pot for a couple of minutes. Add the chorizo ​​and continue frying for a couple of minutes. Pour in the water. 5. Add lentils, fondue cubes, marjoram, sugar and mustard. Bring to a boil and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. 6. Mix in cream cheese. Check the taste. 7. Portion the soup onto a plate. Finish the soup with mustard and roasted onion grits.

“ When you cook the pie in a cast iron frying pan, the bottom will be wonderfully crispy.

Cheesy the filling of the pan pie is mixed with halloumi, mozzarella and crème fraîche. Fresh spinach brings lightness to the taste, but if you want, you can leave it out of the filling. The pie base is pan pizza-like. When you cook the pie in a cast iron frying pan, the bottom will be wonderfully crispy.

Pan pie tastes best when it is allowed to rest for a while before serving, while the cheese is still deliciously runny.

Halloumi-spinach pot pie A cheesy pie will satisfy your hunger after a night out. 8 servings Preparation time 35 minutes 3 dl 00 wheat flour 2 teaspoons of baking powder 1 teaspoon of sugar ½ teaspoon of salt 1½ dl cold water See also Buckingham Palace arrest: Suspicious bag blown up 2 tablespoons of oil For greasing the pan oil Filling 100 g halloumi 200 g of sour cream 150 g grated mozzarella cheese ½ tsp ground nutmeg 50 g of fresh spinach ground black pepper 1. Mix flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a bowl. Add cold water and oil. Mix quickly into a smooth dough. 2. Grease a cast iron frying pan (diameter 20–22 cm) with oil. Pat the dough onto the pan, using flour as an aid, so that the dough also rises to the edges of the pan. Heat the oven to 225 degrees. 3. Grate the halloumi with the coarse blade of the grater. In a bowl, mix the sour cream, grated halloumi and mozzarella and nutmeg. Spread the mixture over the dough. Rinse the spinach if necessary and press the spinach into the cheese mixture. 4. Cook the pan pie on the middle level of the oven for about 20 minutes, until the edges of the pie and the filling are nicely browned. Let the pie cool for a while before serving. Grind black pepper on top.

Laskias buns the crispy and at the same time juicy quick version is baked from ready-to-bake croissant jar dough. The taste of the pastry resembles a trendy almond croissant.

The dough loses its airiness if you roll it, so pinch the dotted lines of the dough sheet together with your fingers before spreading the almond mass filling. A touch of cardamom gives the delicacy a bun-like flavor.

Laskais bun twists taste best and crispiest fresh from the oven.