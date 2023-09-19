Our attention turns to LASK ✊ pic.twitter.com/mSwTxsnBPd — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 19, 2023

With respect to Redscome from having come back 1-3 at Wolverhampton with Dutch targets Cody Gakpo and the scotch Andy Robertsonas well as an own goal from the Spanish Hugo Bueno. The German set Jurgen Klopp march third of the Premier League with 13 units. The last fall of the English occurred on August 2 in a friendly against the Bayern Munich.

Liverpool show great character and fight back in Wolverhampton 💪 pic.twitter.com/Lfkhc5laCq — 433 (@433) September 16, 2023

The Linz club does not have big stars in its ranks, but its main signings are the Gambian Ebrima Darboethe ukrainian Maksym Taloverovthe Panamanian Andres Andradethe Senegalese Moussa Kone and the American George Bellowhile his best scorer and assister is the captain Rober Zulj.

Auswärtssieg! 👏 Wir nehmen die 3️⃣ Punkte mit nach Linz!

🟣⚪️SKA 1-3 ⚫️⚪️ASK #ADMIRAL FT pic.twitter.com/SOEZa4PFsi — LASK (@LASK_Official) September 16, 2023

In the arch it is almost certain that Caoimhin Kelleher will replace the Brazilian Alisson Beckerapart in the lower part Jarell Quansah could be the only one to keep his place, plus the Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk I could be with him after missing the last two games due to suspension. The right side would continue with Joe Gomezbut on the left Kostas Tsimikas would replace Andy Robertson. In the midfield I would be Wataru Endo instead of Alexis MacAllister and forward Harvey Elliott I would play for the Egyptian Mohamed Salahwhile Stefan Bajcetic would replace Dominik Szobslai and Curtis Jones would be displaced by Ryan Gravenberg. Finally, the Portuguese Diogo Jotareturned from Wolvescould be launched at the start to gain rhythm.

About his rivals in Europa Leaguethe German coach commented: “They have all our respect. I really want it to reach the Europa League and I haven’t played it very often in my life and that makes it even more special. They will be good, they will be challenging. Everyone wants to beat us. We have to be prepared. “If we want to go far in the competition, we have to be very greedy in all these games and it is my job to make sure we are.”.