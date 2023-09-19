The Group Phase of the Europa League 2023-2024 It begins this Thursday, September 21. He Liverpoolaccustomed to playing the UEFA champions leaguewill have to settle for playing the second most important international tournament in the area at the club level and begins his adventure by visiting the LASK Linz of Austria, in the Raiffeisen Arenain Group E.
He Black and White comes from having added three points in the Bundesliga of Austria, after having beaten 1-3 SK Austria Klagenfurtthanks to the Croatian’s many Marin Ljubicic, Florian Flecker and Elias Havel. The team has gone on a streak of more than a month without having known defeat at the national and international level. In fact, their last defeat happened on August 5 against Sturm Graz.
With respect to Redscome from having come back 1-3 at Wolverhampton with Dutch targets Cody Gakpo and the scotch Andy Robertsonas well as an own goal from the Spanish Hugo Bueno. The German set Jurgen Klopp march third of the Premier League with 13 units. The last fall of the English occurred on August 2 in a friendly against the Bayern Munich.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Thursday, September 21
Place: Linz, Austria
Stadium: Raiffeisen Arena
Schedule: 10:45 hours (Mexico)
Channel:Star+
streaming:Star+
As mentioned, the Austrian team has not lost for more than a month, so it will be a difficult opponent for the English.
The Linz club does not have big stars in its ranks, but its main signings are the Gambian Ebrima Darboethe ukrainian Maksym Taloverovthe Panamanian Andres Andradethe Senegalese Moussa Kone and the American George Bellowhile his best scorer and assister is the captain Rober Zulj.
Goalie: Tobias Lawal
Defenses: Philipp Ziereis, Felix Luckeneder, Andrés Andrade, George Bello
Midfielders: Branko Jovicic, Florian Flecker, Sascha Horvath
Forwards: Elias Havel, Robert Zulj, Marin Ljubicic
Substitutes: Maksym Talovierov, Sanoussy Ba, Moussan Koné, Thomas Goiginger, Ivan Ljubic, Jörge Siebenhandl, Moses Usor, Filip Stojkovic, Ebrima Darboe, Husein Balic
The team technician, Jurgen Kloppcould announce changes for the start of his campaign in the Europa League. Up to eight players who started in Saturday’s victory over the Wolves They could be left out of the starting eleven.
In the arch it is almost certain that Caoimhin Kelleher will replace the Brazilian Alisson Beckerapart in the lower part Jarell Quansah could be the only one to keep his place, plus the Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk I could be with him after missing the last two games due to suspension. The right side would continue with Joe Gomezbut on the left Kostas Tsimikas would replace Andy Robertson. In the midfield I would be Wataru Endo instead of Alexis MacAllister and forward Harvey Elliott I would play for the Egyptian Mohamed Salahwhile Stefan Bajcetic would replace Dominik Szobslai and Curtis Jones would be displaced by Ryan Gravenberg. Finally, the Portuguese Diogo Jotareturned from Wolvescould be launched at the start to gain rhythm.
About his rivals in Europa Leaguethe German coach commented: “They have all our respect. I really want it to reach the Europa League and I haven’t played it very often in my life and that makes it even more special. They will be good, they will be challenging. Everyone wants to beat us. We have to be prepared. “If we want to go far in the competition, we have to be very greedy in all these games and it is my job to make sure we are.”.
Goalie: Caoimhin Kelleher
Defenses: Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Djik, Joe Gómez, Kostas Tsimikas
Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic, Ryan Gravenberch
Forwards: Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Darwin Núñez
Substitutes: Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konaté, Joël Matip, Andy Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szobslai, Curtis Jones, Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo
LASK 2-3 Liverpool
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#LASK #Liverpool #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply