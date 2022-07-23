Athlete Maria Lasitskene called tears at the All-Russian competitions hysteria

Russian high jumper and Olympic champion Maria Lasitskene commented on tears during the All-Russian competition in Moscow “The Way to Olympus”. Her words lead TASS.

The 29-year-old athlete admitted that it is difficult for her to explain her emotions. “Probably, this is called hysteria,” said the athlete. She stressed that this happened to her for the first time.

Lasitskene admitted that recent events could have influenced her. In particular, the Russian woman missed the World Cup against the backdrop of prohibitions and restrictions faced by domestic athletes.

Previously, Lasitskene won gold at the All-Russian athletics tournament in Moscow. The jumper conquered a height of 1.91 meters.

At the end of February, many international sports organizations stopped allowing Russians to compete on the recommendation of the IOC. In some disciplines, such as football, athletics, and figure skating, athletes are completely suspended.

Lasickene won gold at the Tokyo Olympics. She is a three-time world champion.