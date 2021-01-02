According to Pakistani media reports, the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attack and Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi has been arrested in the case of Terror Funding. He has been arrested in Punjab, Pakistan for providing monetary help to terrorists. However, his arrest has nothing to do with the Mumbai attack.A spokesman of Pakistan’s Punjab Anti-Terrorism Department has confirmed that Lakhvi has been arrested in Lahore. It is alleged that he used the funds found in the name of dispensary for terrorist activities. He was declared a terrorist internationally by the United Nations Security Council after the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Pakistan keeps doing drama

Pakistan keeps doing such maneuvers to avoid being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). In the name of action against terror, Islamabad has been continuously pretending to act against terrorists. Earlier in November, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had listed the names of 11 terrorists involved in the Mumbai attack in the new list of Most Wanted.

Mumbai attack mastermind

Let us tell you that on 26 November 2008, Lashkar-e-Taiba militants carried out attacks at many places in Mumbai on the instigation of Pakistani Army and Intelligence Agency. About 155 people, including many foreigners, were killed in this terrorist attack. The mastermind of this attack is Zakiur Rahman Lakhvi who was released on bail after his arrest in Pakistan.

India opened its pole

India told Pakistan that Pakistan had acted on only 21 points out of 27 of the FATF’s action plan. 6 points have not been worked out. It is also known that Pakistan is harboring terrorist units and people and has not taken any action against people like Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim and Zakirur Rahman Lakhvi of UNSC.