Cairo (dpa)

The technical staff of Egypt's first national football team, led by Portuguese Rui Vitoria, decided to summon Mohannad Lashin to the ranks of the Pharaohs to join the final roster participating in the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire. The tournament will be held from January 13 to February 11.

The official account of the Egyptian Football Association stated on the social networking site (Facebook) today, Wednesday, that Lashin, the Pyramids midfielder, was summoned after Ahmed Nabil Kouka was injured. Coca underwent medical examinations and x-rays after suffering the injury in the first training session for the Egyptian team, which was held at the (Misr) Stadium in the New Administrative Capital.

The Egyptian Football Association statement said: “X-rays confirmed that Kuka was injured in the ligaments in the foot, and thus it was confirmed that he will not participate in the African Cup of Nations.” It is noteworthy that the Egyptian national team, which is seeking to win its eighth title in the African Cup of Nations and its first since 2010 in order to enhance its record as the team that has won the most titles, is playing in the second group with Ghana, Mozambique and Cape Verde.