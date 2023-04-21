It makes sense that the team the sixth column It is located in the newsroom of La Sexta in the background on the left. Especially to the left. They refer to themselves as “the Sixth Commune”, almost like a Gallic village that resists devoting time to journalism amid the speed and haste that the current television empire produces. Apart from the daily frenzy, several blackboards full of notes with markers of different colors, following an internal code, serve to bring order to a program that works like an assembly line in which each element is treated with the care of a goldsmith’s work. . This Friday, and after more than 11 years on the air with an average of 1.1 million viewers since its inception, the sixth column It reaches 400 programs with a broadcast that is very representative of its essence: a special on the last shot of the Civil War, the communist leader Julián Grimau. When EL PAÍS visits the newsroom of the program this Wednesday, they are still working on a delivery that, like every week, will not be ready until Friday afternoon, a few hours before its broadcast.

Carlos Pastor is its director and who gives voice to the reports that are broadcast every Friday at 9:30 p.m. He coordinates a team of 23 people including editing, production, writing, journalists/scriptwriters, documentary filmmakers, filmmakers and cameras, in addition to the support they receive from the chain’s delegations. They start working on each topic an average of four weeks in advance, with exceptions such as programs on historical affairs, which usually start months in advance. These are unusual rhythms on television and in journalism.

Based on the topics chosen and agreed upon with the news department, an editor proposes the structure of the space and is divided into four blocks in which the journalists will work before the team of interviewers look for the names that will put a face on the matter. This work will lead to reorganizing the blackboard and, later, to marrying image and sound from the script annotations. In parallel, Pastor records the voice in off who narrates the program in a booth located in the same newsroom and which is referred to as “the broom” because of its small size. Right next door, the editor Jesús Chinchilla was working this Wednesday on issue 400 with the journalist Xavi Burgos. “This is the quartering and fitting room, we do cut and sew”, explains the editor. A practical example: for this Friday’s program they have more than 20 hours of recording, to which is added the historical archive material that they will incorporate. “We emit less than 10% of everything we collect,” says Burgos.

Carlos Pastor, director and voice of ‘laSexta columna’, in the voiceover room. alvaro garcia

All the members of the sixth column, seasoned in the chain’s news, they contribute their grain of sand in this great television assembly line, from Julián Díaz, historian and super-magnificent To know and to win, even Sol González, who worked as a screenwriter with Pepe Navarro, or Azahara Sánchez, a law graduate. “We have spent 11 years dedicating time to the issues”, sums up Pastor. The themes of the programs move between the historical, the present or what they describe as “the excesses of capitalism.” On the blackboard where they list the topics for each week, they add the average audience for the channel and its broadcast next to it. They know that the topics that work best are those related to current affairs, which is why plans sometimes change and they have to prepare an entire program in a matter of days, and against the clock. The most extreme case, as Pastor recalls, was suffered with the arrest of Rodrigo Rato: it happened on a Thursday, they went to work at eight in the evening and managed to have the program ready for that same Friday, although that time they had to sleep in a hotel close to work

For the choice of topics, they are guided a lot by the interest they arouse among their own writing. “At the beginning of the Casado en el PP era, we made a program thinking that it was interesting to know where it came from. When we started to do it, we realized that it was very boring, and the program did very poorly with audiences. We decided that if we are going to do 37 or 38 programs a year, we are going to try to make them topics that we enjoy, learn about and feel like doing. If not, they will also be boring for the spectator”, explains Pastor. He also affects his search for interviewees who are not well known to the general public. “The secondary characters answer more and are freer to tell,” says the journalist. In the same way, they also do not look for statements that are going to set the trend. “We do wild journalism because it is radical, but not because it is extremist, but because we try to go to the root of the problems,” argues Pastor. Of course, he assures that they are 100% free when it comes to choosing and dealing with the topics, always with a marked editorial line in defense of the public.

In the 400 programs that the space now covers, Pastor recalls milestones such as the persecution of the Francoist policeman billy the kid. He also acknowledges that some issues have not been addressed due to being late or for fear of not being up to the task. “We considered touching on the matter of Shakira [y la canción con Bizarrap con referencias a Piqué], I got to talk to philosophers to explain why WhatsApp groups suddenly burst with the subject. But we didn’t dare because we thought we weren’t going to do it right. After what happened with Ana Obregón, possibly we will do something about the political and transforming power of the heart, ”she advances.

