The controversy surrounding the Chimes on TVE by Lalachus, who had a mess controversial gesture in full live when taking out a picture of the Sacred Heart of Jesus that had as its head that of the heifer of the Grand Prixhas reached Atresmedia.

Specifically, until LaSexta Xplicathe program on its second network on Saturday nights. In it the bitter controversy was debatedbroadcasting the criticized image and with voices that defended the comedian from Fuenlabrada.

Veronica Sanzhost of the program, assured that this is “one of the most unexpected controversies with which we could start the year”: “Surprising, yes, but it has happened”.

“They couldn’t denounce her for appearing on La 1’s Campanadas in a party dress being a fat woman, and they couldn’t denounce her because people like her for having the humor that seems correct to her, so They have denounced her for taking a stamp from a heifer“, the presenter reflected on the comments that Lalachus has received these days.

The journalist Antonio Maestre He also gave his opinion. “We live in a country with a Catholic tradition and, obviously, whoever wants to make humor does so about what is closest to them and it does not mean that religion is not respected,” he said. Some words to which many, for and against, reacted on social networks.