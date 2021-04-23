The May 4 Elections to the Community of Madrid are held And because of that debates are happening between the candidates in various media. But this Friday in the Ser string has been marked by controversy, which has led Pablo Iglesias and Mónica García to announce his refusal to return to debate with Rocío Monasterio.

The next forum was scheduled to take place on LaSexta on Monday, April 26. But as confirmed the television station itself through its social networks, this will not take place.

“The sixth has decided to cancel its debate scheduled for next April 26 after evaluating the events that occurred this Friday in the electoral campaign and in Madrid and after meeting the refusal of several candidates to hold new debates “states the statement.

Without Isabel Díaz Ayuso

The appointment organized by the media to The last Monday of the campaign was not going to have the presence of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, current president of the Community of Madrid. The reason for his absence is because refused to participate in more than one debate, having already done so in Telemadrid’s last Wednesday, April 21.

The colloquium it was going to be moderated by the presenter Ana Pastor. It was one of the last television dates among the candidates to take over the Community of Madrid before the May 4 elections. The definitive debate It is scheduled for next April 29 on RTVE.