Some doctors prefer to describe it as an accurate, quick, and non-difficult operation, and not in the name of surgery, because the word surgery indicates the use of a scalpel or a surgical blade, while in laser vision correction operations, these tools are not present.
The field of ophthalmology and its various treatments is witnessing a great development based on laser, as this safe beam of radiation can reduce the risk of complications that are usually associated with traditional eye surgeries.
However, according to doctors, conducting such operations involves special conditions, to see if the patient is an ideal candidate for this operation, as laser vision correction is suitable for specific groups of people.
In this context, ophthalmologist Dr. Adel Badr said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”:
- The best technique in which we can help the patient to get rid of the glasses is the “femto smile” technique, which is a completely safe technique.
- This feature enabled us to adjust higher numbers of visual impairment compared to the previous numbers.
- The technique takes place within the corneal tissue, thus there is no wound on the surface of the cornea, and patients never feel dry.
