Some doctors prefer to describe it as an accurate, quick, and non-difficult operation, and not in the name of surgery, because the word surgery indicates the use of a scalpel or a surgical blade, while in laser vision correction operations, these tools are not present.

The field of ophthalmology and its various treatments is witnessing a great development based on laser, as this safe beam of radiation can reduce the risk of complications that are usually associated with traditional eye surgeries.

However, according to doctors, conducting such operations involves special conditions, to see if the patient is an ideal candidate for this operation, as laser vision correction is suitable for specific groups of people.

In this context, ophthalmologist Dr. Adel Badr said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: