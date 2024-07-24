in collaboration with Vista Vision

L’laser eye surgery represents a revolution in the field of vision correction. Thanks to advanced technologies, such as the excimer laser, it is possible to significantly improve the quality of vision of millions of people around the world. This article provides a detailed guide on the approach and choice of laser eye surgery, exploring what laser surgery is, who can benefit from it, the different types of surgery, the associated benefits and risks, and an overall conclusion on the topic.

What is laser eye surgery?

Laser eye surgery, also known as refractive surgeryis a medical procedure that uses laser technology to correct visual defects such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia. Unfortunately, in recent years, these disorders are increasing (as you can read here) so there is an increasing need for solutions that can help people improve their lives. The main goal of this type of intervention is to reduce or eliminate dependence on glasses or contact lenses, thus improving the patient’s natural vision.

One of the most common technologies used in these procedures is the excimer laser, which works by reshaping the cornea, the transparent front part of the eye, to allow light to focus properly on the retina. This reshaping of the cornea allows the path of light rays to be corrected so that they focus correctly on the retina, thus improving the quality of vision.

Who can benefit from laser surgery

Laser eye surgery is particularly suitable for people with stabilized visual defectsusually between the ages of 18 and 60. It is essential that the visual defect is not progressing, as any changes in vision could compromise the results of the surgery. In addition, the patient must be in good general health and have no active eye diseases, such as infections or corneal diseases. Before proceeding, a thorough preliminary evaluation by an eye surgeon is essential to determine the patient’s suitability for the procedure. This evaluation includes a series of detailed tests that help identify any contraindications and ensure that the treatment can provide the desired results without excessive risks.

Types of Laser Surgery

There are several laser eye surgery techniques, each with specific indications, advantages and limitations. The main methodologies include PRK, FemtoLASIK and RELEX SMILE. Each technique differs in the type of surgical approach and the way the laser is used.

PRK

There PRK (PhotoRefractive Keratectomy) It is one of the first techniques developed to correct vision problems such as myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism. During the procedure, the surgeon removes the surface layer of the cornea, known as the epithelium, to allow the laser to reshape the underlying corneal surface. This reshaping allows the visual problems to be corrected, improving the quality of vision. After the operation, the epithelium regenerates naturally in the following days, usually within 3-5 days, during which the cornea is protected with a therapeutic contact lens. PRK is particularly suitable for patients with thin or irregular corneas, where other techniques such as LASIK may not be appropriate. However, visual recovery may be slower than with other refractive surgery techniques and may require a few days of convalescence, during which the patient may experience ocular discomfort such as pain, sensitivity to light and blurred vision. Despite this, PRK remains a safe and effective technique for the correction of visual defects, with stable and long-lasting results.

FemtoLASIK

There FemtoLASIK represents one of the most modern and widely used techniques in the field of refractive surgery. This procedure combines the use of a femtosecond laser, which allows the creation of a thin corneal flap with extreme precision, and an excimer laser, used to reshape the cornea, correcting vision defects. During the procedure, the corneal flap is lifted to allow the excimer laser to act on the underlying cornea, and then repositioned. This approach ensures rapid and generally painless visual recovery. The FemtoLASIK technique is suitable for treating a wide range of vision defects, including myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism, offering very precise results thanks to the advanced technology of the lasers used.

RELEX SMILE

The RELEX SMILE (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction) technique represents a significant innovation in the field of laser eye surgery. During the procedure, a femtosecond laser of the latest generation creates a lenticule inside the cornea. This lenticule is then extracted through a small tunnel incision, without the need to use an excimer laser. This minimally invasive approach is particularly advantageous because it preserves the structural integrity of the cornea, thus reducing the risk of post-operative complications and improving the biomechanical stability of the eye. The RELEX SMILE technique is especially indicated for patients with myopia and astigmatism, offering them a quick and comfortable post-operative recovery. Thanks to the precision and safety of the procedure, patients can experience a significant reduction in dependence on glasses and contact lenses, improving their quality of life.

Benefits and Risks of Laser Eye Surgery

Laser eye surgery offers numerous advantages. First of all, it eliminates the use of glasses and contact lenses, significantly improving the quality of life of patients. In addition, this procedure is effective in providing improved vision in different light conditions, making vision clearer and more comfortable both during the day and at night. Another positive aspect is the rapid visual recovery, with many patients being able to return to their daily activities in a short time after the procedure. However, it is also important to consider the risks associated with this procedure. Possible side effects include the development of dry eyeswhich can cause discomfort and require additional treatments. Some patients may experience halos or night glowswhich can affect vision in low-light conditions. Although rare, there are risks of infections that could complicate the healing process. In exceptional cases, vision may not be optimal or the visual defect may regress over time. For these reasons, it is essential to discuss in detail with a good eye surgeon all the potential benefits and risks before undergoing surgery, in order to make an informed and conscious decision. This is what happens in all centers View Visionwhere the patient is followed step by step and informed about everything regarding the operation.

Conclusions

Laser eye surgery is a effective solution for many people who want to improve their vision and reduce their dependence on glasses and contact lenses. With advanced technology and a variety of surgical techniques available, the procedure can be customized to the specific needs of each patient. However, a thorough evaluation and detailed consultation with an experienced eye surgeon is essential to ensure the best possible results. Carefully considering the benefits and risks associated with laser eye surgery will help you make an informed and knowledgeable decision.